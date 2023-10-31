North Macedonia’s industrial output turns to growth of 4.5% y/y in September

North Macedonia's industrial production turned to an annual growth of 4.5% in September, from a 5.1% decrease in the previous month (chart), statistics office data indicated on October 31.

The increase in industrial production during September can be attributed to higher output in manufacturing and mining industry, despite a decrease in the utility sector.

The industrial output in the manufacturing industry went up by 3.8% y/y in September, reversing a 5.5% drop in August.

The mining output jumped by 23.4% y/y, while in the utilities sector it fell by 10.1% y/y.

In the first nine months of the year, the output moved up by 0.7 %.

In 2022, industrial production edged down by 0.3% y/y after increasing 1.4% in 2021.