North Macedonia’s industrial output turns to growth of 4.5% y/y in September

North Macedonia’s industrial output turns to growth of 4.5% y/y in September
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 31, 2023

North Macedonia's industrial production turned to an annual growth of 4.5% in September, from a 5.1% decrease in the previous month (chart), statistics office data indicated on October 31.

The increase in industrial production during September can be attributed to higher output in manufacturing and mining industry, despite a decrease in the utility sector.

The industrial output in the manufacturing industry went up by 3.8% y/y in September, reversing a 5.5% drop in August.

The mining output jumped by 23.4% y/y, while in the utilities sector it fell by 10.1% y/y.

In the first nine months of the year, the output moved up by 0.7 %.

In 2022, industrial production edged down by 0.3% y/y after increasing 1.4% in 2021.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

‘You reform, we invest’ is European Commission president’s message for Western Balkans

New migration crisis takes toll on Balkan economies

European Commission president says North Macedonia could open first accession cluster this year

Data

Energy prices push up factory-gate inflation in Romania in September

Industrial production prices in Romania increased by 2% m/m in September, the steepest rise since October 2022.

Poland’s manufacturers tick up in October but still in negative territory

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index grew 0.6 points to 44.5 in October.

October PMI shows new business in Kazakhstan manufacturing suffered first decline in 12 months

Industry hopes demand drop-off will prove to be blip rather than start of sustained downturn.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI slips in October, inflation and labour pressures strong

Operating conditions at Russian manufacturing firms improved at a solid pace in October, albeit slower than in September and amid sharp cost inflation pressure, according to the latest report from S&P Global.

Czech PMI remained in decline in October

The seasonally adjusted Czech Republic Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) posted 42.0 in October, still indicating a monthly deterioration.

Energy prices push up factory-gate inflation in Romania in September
10 hours ago
Poland’s manufacturers tick up in October but still in negative territory
10 hours ago
October PMI shows new business in Kazakhstan manufacturing suffered first decline in 12 months
1 day ago
Russia’s manufacturing PMI slips in October, inflation and labour pressures strong
1 day ago
Czech PMI remained in decline in October
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    3 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    10 days ago
  3. Kremlin bats away Turkey proposal to build alternative to UN
    2 days ago
  4. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    11 days ago
  5. Turkey accused of bombing critical civilian infrastructure in Syria during October drone blitz
    7 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    3 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    10 days ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    21 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  5. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    11 days ago

Reports

Dismiss