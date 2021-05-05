North Macedonia to invest over €40mn in Zletovica hydro system

North Macedonia plans to invest €40mn in the Zletovica hydro system to provide drinking water for about 100,000 inhabitants of several municipalities in the eastern part of the country, the government said on May 5.

The project will also solve the long-standing problem of irrigation of 3,550 hectares of agricultural land in Probistip municipality, Deputy PM Fatmir Bytyqi said in the statement.

The first stage of the project foresees a stable supply of drinking water for about 100,000 people in the municipalities of Probistip, Stip, Sveti Nikole, Lozovo and Karbinci, while the second stage should provide water for irrigation of agricultural areas in Probistip.

There is no precise time frame for completion of the works, but the implementation of the project is ongoing and will be conducted in three phases: water supply, irrigation and energy generation.

The second phase of the project, which is to provide irrigation water, is estimated to cost around €26mn. The funds will be provided through a loan, for which the country is already negotiating with the European Investment Bank (EIB).