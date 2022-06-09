Nuclear deal dealt possible death blow as Iran yanks UN cameras

Nuclear deal dealt possible death blow as Iran yanks UN cameras
UN nuclear inspectorate chief Rafael Grossi is now talking about a three or four-week countdown to the death of the nuclear deal. / Photo: D. Calma/IAEA.
By Will Conroy in Prague June 9, 2022

Analysts and diplomats were on June 9 wondering whether Iran had dealt a death blow to the nuclear deal talks by removing 27 UN atomic inspectorate cameras from its main nuclear development programme facilities.

Officials in Tehran described the move as a response to Europe and Washington’s move to censure Iran for failing to co-operate with the inspectorate, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Iran pointedly also said that it had installed additional centrifuges to enrich uranium. There are fears Iran may be only weeks away from "breakout", in other words, producing enough highly enriched uranium to make a crude nuclear bomb. Weaponising the material for deployment in a nuclear missile would likely take some additional years, according to most experts.

The IAEA has in the past week stepped up its criticism of Iran for not co-operating with its monitoring work. It has also been in further consultations with Israel, an implacable opponent of the Iranian nuclear programme that has threatened military strikes to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear state. Those consultations may have irritated Tehran, as it accuses Israel of sowing disinformation about its nuclear efforts. It claims to have no ambition to make a nuclear bomb, but experts have responded that in that case its push to stockpile highly enriched uranium makes little sense, unless it is simply to gain leverage over the West in its bid to secure the removal of sanctions.

A large-scale lifting of sanctions would be one reward for Iran should it agree to curbs on its nuclear programme in return for the reinstatement of the 2015 nuclear deal, or JCPOA abandoned by former US president Donald Trump in May 2018 but a few stubborn obstacles to such a JCPOA revival remain. For instance, US President Joe Biden has not agreed to Iran’s demand that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) be taken off Washington’s list of designated foreign terrorist organisations (FTOs).

The three European signatories to the JCPOA  known as the E3: France, Germany and the UK said in a June 9 statement: “Iran’s nuclear advances are not only dangerous and illegal, they risk unravelling the deal that we have so carefully crafted together to restore the nuclear deal. The more Iran is advancing and accumulating knowledge with irreversible consequences, the more difficult it is to come back to the deal.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on June 9 called the US "the culprit in the Iranian nuclear crisis" and urged America to "respond positively to the legitimate concerns of the Iranian side".

The IAEA chief, Rafael Grossi, said on June 9 that the time to conclude a path to reviving the JCPOA was running out. “What we have been informed is that 27 cameras … are being removed in Iran,” he told journalists, AFP reported. “So this of course poses a serious challenge to our ability to continue working there [at the Iranian nuclear sites].”

Grossi said there was a three to four-week window for a nuclear deal relaunch agreement to be concluded.

A further 40 monitoring cameras remain at Iran’s nuclear sites. They have not yet been switched off.

The IAEA has not had access to footage from its cameras in Iran since February 2021, but there is a deal with Tehran that they should keep filming, with the footage, kept on memory cards, to be handed over to IAEA inspectors upon the sealing of a further agreement.

The US State Department said the Iranian move to withdraw surveillance cameras was “extremely regrettable”.

Israel has even resorted to assassinating Iranian nuclear scientists in its bid to derail Iran’s nuclear programme. It is also believed responsible for a handful of attacks that have damaged Iranian nuclear facilities. The Israeli air force last week simulated mass bombing raids in Cyprus. Israel did not object to analysts suggesting that the raids could be a dress rehearsal for such a raid aimed at destroying Iranian nuclear facilities.

Separately, a Greek court on June 9 quashed an earlier court ruling permitting Greece to seize Iranian oil cargoes after it impounded the Iranian-flagged Lana tanker in April. Following the initial ruling, the US, which under sanctions imposed on Tehran attempts to keep Iranian oil off global markets, in May confiscated some of the oil cargoes.

Apparently in response to the fate of the Lana and its oil cargoes, Iran last month seized two Greek tankers in the Persian Gulf.

Asked if the quashing of the initial judicial decision could open the way for the release by Iran of the two Greek tankers and their crews, Greek government spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou said Greek justice was independent, Reuters reported.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia’s CBR cuts key rate to pre-invasion 9.5%

Mountain brings forth a mouse as Turkey scrambles to put brake on sliding lira

Global red warning lights are flashing as stagflation looms

News

Mountain brings forth a mouse as Turkey scrambles to put brake on sliding lira

Market was expecting much more. Currency back in jitter-inducing territory at 17/$.

North Macedonia court orders confiscation of opposition party’s headquarters

Prosecutors established that the land where VMRO-DPMNE's Skopje headquarters stands was acquired illegally by the party.

€511.3mn of funds for roads in Bulgaria spent on luxury properties, interior minister says

Minister Boyko Rashkov outlines large-scale corruption schemes the day after ITN quit the ruling coalition amid spat over funding for road construction.

China hectors Central Asia to steer clear of big power politics

Foreign Minister Wang Yi used a visit to Central Asia to talk about the United States. But his counterparts wanted to talk business.

Mystery aircraft crosses four Southeast European states

Unidentified aircraft ignored radio contact on route across Hungary, Romania and Serbia before landing in Bulgaria, where an investigation is underway.

Mountain brings forth a mouse as Turkey scrambles to put brake on sliding lira
1 day ago
North Macedonia court orders confiscation of opposition party’s headquarters
1 day ago
€511.3mn of funds for roads in Bulgaria spent on luxury properties, interior minister says
1 day ago
China hectors Central Asia to steer clear of big power politics
1 day ago
Mystery aircraft crosses four Southeast European states
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Nearly 40% of Bulgarians want out of Nato as pro-Russian propaganda strengthens
    5 days ago
  2. The Fourth Russia – the new world order
    3 days ago
  3. Mystery aircraft crosses four Southeast European states
    1 day ago
  4. BALKAN BLOG: Lavrov’s Belgrade visit cancelled but the damage is already done
    3 days ago
  5. Turkey scrimps on detail in explaining how May’s inflation is ‘only 73.5%’
    5 days ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    11 days ago
  2. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    10 days ago
  3. Nearly 40% of Bulgarians want out of Nato as pro-Russian propaganda strengthens
    5 days ago
  4. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    1 month ago
  5. CEE companies weather the COVID-19 crisis
    18 days ago

Reports

Dismiss