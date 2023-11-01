October PMI shows Turkish manufacturers scaling back production amid contracting demand

October PMI shows Turkish manufacturers scaling back production amid contracting demand
/ S&P Global
By bne IntelliNews November 1, 2023

Turkish manufacturers struggled in a challenging demand environment in October, with new orders increasingly difficult to secure, causing the headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry Türkiye Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) to drop to 48.4 from September’s 49.6, S&P Global said on November 1.

The index posted below the 50.0 no-change mark for the fourth consecutive month.

Production was scaled back and firms also acted to lower their employment and purchasing activity, S&P said.

It added: “Widespread demand weakness, both domestically and internationally, was signalled by manufacturers in October. As a result, total new orders and new export business moderated over the course of the month.

“Moreover, total new business slowed to the largest degree since last November. In line with the picture for new orders, production continued to be scaled back in October.”

The October data signalled a renewed reduction in employment that ended a five-month sequence of manufacturing job creation.

S&P noted that inflationary pressures continued to wane at the start of the final quarter of the year, with rates of growth in input costs and output prices each easing for the third successive month. “Where prices did rise, this was often linked to currency weakness,” it added.

Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: "Demand conditions were the main limiting factor on the Turkish manufacturing sector in October, with firms struggling to secure sufficient volumes of new orders to support production and maintain staffing levels.

“There was some further respite in terms of inflation, however, which may provide some grounds for optimism that an improved demand environment can become established soon.”
 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey extends measures keeping zombie companies afloat to end-2024

Turkey fails to respond to Iran call for ban on shipping oil to Israel

Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza

Data

Energy prices push up factory-gate inflation in Romania in September

Industrial production prices in Romania increased by 2% m/m in September, the steepest rise since October 2022.

Poland’s manufacturers tick up in October but still in negative territory

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index grew 0.6 points to 44.5 in October.

October PMI shows new business in Kazakhstan manufacturing suffered first decline in 12 months

Industry hopes demand drop-off will prove to be blip rather than start of sustained downturn.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI slips in October, inflation and labour pressures strong

Operating conditions at Russian manufacturing firms improved at a solid pace in October, albeit slower than in September and amid sharp cost inflation pressure, according to the latest report from S&P Global.

Czech PMI remained in decline in October

The seasonally adjusted Czech Republic Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) posted 42.0 in October, still indicating a monthly deterioration.

Energy prices push up factory-gate inflation in Romania in September
10 hours ago
Poland’s manufacturers tick up in October but still in negative territory
10 hours ago
October PMI shows new business in Kazakhstan manufacturing suffered first decline in 12 months
1 day ago
Russia’s manufacturing PMI slips in October, inflation and labour pressures strong
1 day ago
Czech PMI remained in decline in October
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    3 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    10 days ago
  3. Kremlin bats away Turkey proposal to build alternative to UN
    2 days ago
  4. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    11 days ago
  5. Turkey accused of bombing critical civilian infrastructure in Syria during October drone blitz
    7 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    3 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    10 days ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    21 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  5. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    11 days ago

Reports

Dismiss