Online fashion retailer Zalando launches platforms in Slovenia, Slovakia and Lithuania

Online platform for fashion and lifestyle Zalando said on June 2 it launched its new online platform in Slovenia, Lithuania and Slovakia giving customers access to the most comprehensive fashion assortment.

The launches are part of Zalando’s plans to expand in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region where it intends to enter eight new markets by the end of next year.

It is targeting Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) of over €30bn by 2025, and in the long term wants to take more than 10% of the €450bn European fashion market.

Founded in Berlin in 2008, Zalando offers clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty to around 42mn active customers in 20 markets.

"Customers in the three countries will benefit from free deliveries and free returns for up to 30 days after purchase, truly bringing the fitting room to their homes," Zalando said in the statement

“For us, the launch of our platform in the three countries is a major step toward being the starting point for Fashion in Europe and opening up the Zalando universe to even more customers,” Lisa Miczaika, Zalando's Vice President for Central Europe said.

Zalando will further expand to Croatia, Estonia and Latvia this year, and Hungary and Romania in 2022.