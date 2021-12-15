Only 4% of Russians believe Russia is behind the hostilities in Donbas

Only 4% of Russians believe Russia is behind the hostilities in Donbas
A mere 4% of Russians believe that Russia is behind the hostilities in Ukraine’s eastern region of Donbas
By bne IntelliNews December 15, 2021

A mere 4% of Russians believe that Russia is behind the hostilities in Ukraine’s eastern region of Donbas; half (50%) blame the US and Nato fro the undeclared war that has been raging for more seven years, a new survey by independent pollster the Levada Center found.  

Ukraine has been fighting against Russia-backed separatists in the Donbas since 2014. Moscow denies participating in the conflict, despite overwhelming evidence that there both regular Russian troops on-the-ground and the separatists are being supplied and directed by Russian armed forces.  

However, relentless Russian propaganda on state controlled media have convinced the majority to the Russian population that the Kremlin is blameless and that the US and Nato are fighting a proxy war to take control of Ukraine.  

Another 16% of respondents believe that Kyiv initiated the escalation and 3% that the self-declare republics of Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), set up by the rebels, are to blame for the conflict.  

Some 11% of respondents said that no one was to blame, 2% said someone else was responsible and 15% said they didn't know who was responsible.

Among Russians 55 years and older, 61% believe that the United States and Nato members are the initiators of the escalation in eastern Ukraine, while only a quarter (24%) of respondents aged 18-24 support this opinion. Representatives of the youngest category more than others (20%) are inclined to believe that the aggravation was initiated by Ukraine.  

Despite the hostilities and recent warnings by the US intelligence services that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine, few Russians see that as a possibility. Only 3% of respondents were confident that the current tension in the east of Ukraine may escalate into a war between Ukraine and Russia. Another third (36%) consider this scenario to be “quite probable” and almost the same number (38%) consider a war between the two countries "unlikely". Another 15% completely exclude possibility of war between Russia and Ukraine.  

“There is practically no difference in assessments of the situation between respondents from different socio-demographic groups,” Levada said commenting on the expectations of war by different age cohorts.  

The Levada poll comes on top of a similar poll in Kyiv from the Rating Group published on December 10 that found three out of four (72%) Ukrainians believe Russia is a “hostile state.” Just 12% of Ukrainians said they see Russia as an ally, according to the Rating Group survey.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Russia draws up carbon operator rules

Russian policymakers face economic perfect storm

Owner of Russia's largest car dealer Rolf forced to sell

Data

Romania’s current account deficit hits 6.9% of GDP in 12 months to October

Deficit widens from 4.7% in the 12 months to October 2020 and 5.0% in the period to October 2019.

Slovak inflation in November hits its highest level in the past 17 years

Slovakia´s inflation reached 5.6% in November, with core inflation standing at 6% and net inflation at 6.4%,

National Bank of Serbia expects inflation to peak in late 2021 and early 2022

Annual inflation reached 7.5% in November, mainly driven by higher food and energy prices.

Romania’s industrial production falls again after post-COVID recovery

Contractions in the automobile industry and oil refining were mainly responsible for the decline in overall production.

Inflation inches down in Romania as government caps energy prices

After the government enforced the ‘cap and subsidy’ mechanism for residential energy prices, the price of electricity dropped by 12.2% m/m in November.

Romania’s current account deficit hits 6.9% of GDP in 12 months to October
6 hours ago
Slovak inflation in November hits its highest level in the past 17 years
7 hours ago
National Bank of Serbia expects inflation to peak in late 2021 and early 2022
1 day ago
Romania’s industrial production falls again after post-COVID recovery
1 day ago
Inflation inches down in Romania as government caps energy prices
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: US expats homeless in Russia
    8 days ago
  2. Putin wins concession from Biden for Russia-Nato security deal talks
    6 days ago
  3. North Macedonia a critical part of Instadose’s plans to become world’s largest medical cannabis supplier
    4 days ago
  4. Dollarisation in Turkey surpasses record set during country’s 2001 economic crisis
    5 days ago
  5. DEATH OF THE SOVIET UNION: Widespread nostalgia but no going back
    4 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    20 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    29 days ago
  3. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    20 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    28 days ago
  5. COMMENT: US expats homeless in Russia
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss