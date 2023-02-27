Orban demands that Sweden and Finland stop criticising his regime if they expect to join Nato soon

Orban demands that Sweden and Finland stop criticising his regime if they expect to join Nato soon
Prime Minister Viktor Orban on state radio. / Facebook/Viktor Orban
By Tamas Csonka in Budapest February 27, 2023

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has been stalling ratification of Sweden and Finland's applications to join Nato, has now demanded that the two Nordic countries stop criticising his regime if they expect to join the defence alliance soon.

If Sweden and Finland expect Hungary to be fair and agree to their Nato accession, then those countries must also be fair and stop spreading false information about Hungary, Orban told public radio on February 24, confirming that a parliamentary delegation would be sent to the two countries to resolve political disputes. 

However, Hungary’s illiberal leader did not elaborate on whether he was requiring any specific moves before the Hungarian parliament completes its debates on the ratifications, which is expected to begin this week.

Hungary is the only Nato member country besides Turkey that has not yet approved Sweden and Finland's bids to join the Western military alliance. The two countries applied for membership in May in response to the war. A unanimous vote of all 30 Nato members is needed to admit new countries.

The Hungarian legislature has not put the matter on the agenda for seven months, citing a number of spurious reasons, including parliament having to pass urgent legislative proposals necessary to obtain the EU recovery funds.

Orban’s comments came a day after a caucus meeting of the Fidesz faction in preparation for the spring session, where lawmakers discussed the issue.

"A serious debate developed, with several lawmakers making a point that politicians of Sweden and Finland had crudely and baselessly offended Hungary ... over the past few years, and they are now asking a favour," Fidesz faction leader Mate Kocsis said after the meeting.

Kocsis said the move would fall into the course of normal parliamentary proceedings and it would not entail an extension of these. No postponement of the decision by parliament is expected, he added. The issue will be on the agenda of the first week in the spring session of Parliament, set to start on February 27.

Orban noted that the government has asked parliament to support the two countries' applications for Nato membership. He added, however, that "some deputies of the ruling parties are not overly enthusiastic", because, among other things, "these states spread obvious lies about our democracy and the rule of law here".

Orban said Ankara was concerned about "Sweden harbouring terrorist organisations" opposed to Turkey, which was "also an ally whom we must listen to".

At a Saturday press briefing Gergely Gulyas, head of the Prime Minister's Office, said the new members would further strengthen the defence alliance, but also acknowledged increased risks, especially with regard to Finland's geographical location.

If Hungary commits to defend both countries, as Nato members, it expects them to explain why they have "slandered" the country in recent years, he added. Gulyas said he will vote to ratify the accession of Finland and Sweden to Nato, but also said "more respect" for Hungary is expected of both countries.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Stable outlooks at lowest level for two decades in Emerging Europe, says Fitch Ratings

Urals oil price is increasingly meaningless, allowing Russian-owned refineries in Europe to build up slush funds

How big is Russia's "ghost fleet" of oil tankers?

News

Czech opposition filibusters bill suspending pension indexation

Populist parties accuse the centre-right government of trying to balance the budget on the backs of the poorest.

A wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia almost reach Moscow

Ukraine flew deadly attack drones deep into Russia and almost all the way to Moscow in a move that shook the Kremlin on February 28.

Empty shelves in North Macedonia as bakers stop making bread

Bakers refuse to produce best-selling loaves in protest against government price caps.

Georgian foreign agents law to be sent to Venice Commission for review

Ruling party says it would only consider technical aspects of any criticisms of the foreign agents bill, which targets NGOs that receive international funding.

UN inspectors confirm ‘near nuclear weapon-grade’ uranium particles found in Iran

Tehran denies discovery is meaningful. Israel steps up sabre-rattling. CIA chief says his agency has no evidence Iranians are moving to “weaponise”.

Czech opposition filibusters bill suspending pension indexation
23 hours ago
A wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia almost reach Moscow
23 hours ago
Empty shelves in North Macedonia as bakers stop making bread
1 day ago
Georgian foreign agents law to be sent to Venice Commission for review
1 day ago
UN inspectors confirm ‘near nuclear weapon-grade’ uranium particles found in Iran
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Orban demands that Sweden and Finland stop criticising his regime if they expect to join Nato soon
    2 days ago
  2. How big is Russia's "ghost fleet" of oil tankers?
    3 days ago
  3. Pro-Russian activists step up efforts to destabilise Moldova
    1 day ago
  4. A wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia almost reach Moscow
    23 hours ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  1. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    1 month ago
  2. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    2 months ago
  3. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    2 months ago
  4. IMF: Global food prices to remain elevated amid war, costly energy, La Niña.
    2 months ago
  5. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss