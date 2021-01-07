OUTLOOK 2021 Kyrgyzstan

Storming parliaments: New Europe's greatest hits
China remains Russia's biggest trade partner, trade volumes with Belarus, Ukraine down, with UK up
The Insider: Kremlin creating pro-Russia party in Belarus.
Belarus’ IT industry in meltdown
Russia, Kazakhstan pushing for oil production increases on the back of coronavirus vaccine-fuelled oil price optimism
STOLYPIN: Scope for limited progress under Biden, so long as the past remains the past
World Bank expects modest recovery for Europe and Central Asia in 2021
Ukraine's banking sector ends 2020 with best monthly profits in four years
COMMENT: The Manafort Pardon: a finger in the collective eyes of Ukrainians
OUTLOOK 2021 Latvia
FDI inflows to CEE down 58% in 1H20 but rebound expected
BALKAN BLOG: Women's political representation or real political power?
Recruitment in IT sector rebounds in Estonia
Romanian tech entrepreneurs expand into banking sector
Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google
Czechs' satisfaction with EU membership back above 50%
Expansion of Czechia's Dukovany nuclear power plant postponed
Hungarian opposition parties sign symbolic agreement on future government
Hungarian towns fear bankruptcy after government halves local business tax
Poland’s retail sales sink less than expected in November despite lockdown
Poland picks location for its Izera e-car plant, says production delayed until 2024
Slovakia to invest €1.2bn in digitisation
Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do
Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters
OUTLOOK 2021 Albania
Arrera Automobili aims to launch Albania’s first supercar
Albanian PM announces mini cabinet reshuffle
Albania's industrial output down 1.8% y/y in 3Q20
Kyiv accuses Bosnian President Dodik of lying about icon gifted to Russian foreign minister
Bosnia’s real GDP contracts 6.3% y/y in 3Q20
OUTLOOK 2021 Bosnia & Herzegovina
Transparency International warns of high corruption risk in CEE defence sectors
Bulgarians face locked down Christmas and New Year as health minister calls for restrictions to be extended
Bulgaria uses veto to block North Macedonia's EU enlargement process
Bulgaria’s government approves COVID-19 vaccination plan
Zagreb Stock Exchange's Crobex10 index at highest level since March 5
OUTLOOK 2021 Croatia
At least seven dead in Croatia earthquake
OUTLOOK 2021 Kosovo
Kosovo becomes independent of Serbia’s power grid
World Bank revises projection for Moldova’s 2020 GDP decline to 7.2%
Moldova’s PM resigns to prepare the ground for early elections
Socialist lawmakers in Moldova scrap settlement on $1bn bank frauds
Vast tide of floating waste threatens Balkan hydropower plants
Montenegro’s tourist arrivals shrink 85.5% y/y in November
Montenegro closes troubled flag carrier, plans to set up new airline
Non-food retail sales in Romania nearly 10% above pre-crisis peak
Romania’s eMAG marketplace launches online financing
Romanian private pension funds return to robust growth
Slovenia’s opposition to file no-confidence motion against Jansa government
Lower hydropower generation dragged down Slovenia’s electricity output down in November
Slovenia’s economic sentiment indicator inched up m/m in December
Turkey’s December manufacturing PMI retreats as virus second wave hits orders and supply chains
OUTLOOK 2021 Turkey
Armenia prepares to ban Turkish imports
Here’s Looking at EAEU: What a gas!
Erdogan in Baku calls on Armenia to push out PM and join regional cooperation group
EBRD backs “success story” TBC as it cuts stake in Georgia’s largest bank to 5%
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
TEHRAN BLOG: Who’s more credible? Johnson backing Trump’s Nobel chances or Iran applauding arrest warrant for US president?
Korea deploys destroyer as Iran seizes tanker and enters war of words with Israel
Fallout from execution of dissident journalist scuppers Iran-Europe business forum
OUTLOOK 2021 Kazakhstan
Karachaganak partners pay $1.3bn to settle oil and gas fields dispute with Kazakhstan
OUTLOOK 2021 Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz lawmakers back controversial economic amnesty for individuals with illegally obtained financial assets
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
Mongolia’s wrestling culture: From the grasslands to the cage
China business briefing: Not happy with Kyrgyzstan
No surprises in Tajikistan as Rahmon retains presidency with 91% of vote
A Tajikistan poised on verge of economic calamity set for vote
Tajikistan revives on-off dispute with Iran
Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year
Turkmenistan: The dammed united
Turkmenistan: Everybody yurts, sometimes
COMMENT: Uzbekistan is being transformed, but where are the democratic reforms?
OUTLOOK 2021 Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s Makro positions itself for growth in a more competitive market
Download the pdf version
More...
POLITICS
January 10 is presidential election day in Kyrgyzstan following the late autumn upheaval that resulted in a revolution or coup d’etat, depending on your point of view.
There is deep concern that the early poll called to help resolve the turmoil in the Central Asian nation might result in an administration that could be very much in the pocket of organised crime. That anxiety thickened in late December when Kyrgyz MPs approved an economic amnesty bill that allows individuals who have obtained financial assets through illegal means to avoid prosecution by surrendering the assets to the State Treasury.
Japarov, the "Kyrgyz Donald Trump" (Image: kremlin.ru).
The threat that organised criminals may pose to democracy in Kyrgyzstan was voiced by the US embassy in Bishkek last October after the fall of the Sooranbai Jeenbekov presidency and the rise to power of fervent nationalist Sadyr Japarov, sometimes known as the “Kyrgyz Donald Trump”, who was freed from jail—where he was serving a sentence for kidnapping a political rival—by supporters during the turmoil that followed a parliamentary election that losing opposition parties decried as fixed.
Kyrgyz authorities have reportedly said that the amnesty bill may affect around 1,300 individuals convicted or suspected of enriching themselves through tax evasion, financial fraud, smuggling, and other economic misdeeds. Critics, however, say the legislation was proposed and hastily prepared by lawmakers to avoid a conviction for the former deputy chief of the Customs Service, Raimbek Matraimov. He has been implicated in a high-profile case involving the illegal funnelling of hundreds of millions of dollars abroad. The idea for an economic amnesty was announced by Japarov, then acting Kyrgyz president, just a day after Matraimov was detained and placed under house arrest. The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said at the time that Matraimov had agreed to pay about Kyrgyzstani som (KGS) 2bn ($24.7mn) in damages to the state, and that KGS80mn had already been transferred to its account.
In mid-November, Japarov suspended his role as acting president and prime minister to become eligible to seek the presidency as Kyrgyz law does not allow anyone serving as president in an interim capacity to run in an election for the post. Seventeen candidates in all have been registered to run in the country of 6.7mn’s poll. January has seen Kyrgyz police reject allegations of voter intimidation prior to the election.
In late November, hundreds took to the streets in Bishkek to protest against a proposed altered constitution—referred to by opponents as a “Khanstitution”—that critics fear could empower the presidency to operate in an authoritarian manner and restrict freedom of speech. Following revolutions in 2005 and 2010, which toppled regimes headed by presidents seeking permanent autocratic rule, Kyrgyzstan changed its constitution to fit the model of a parliamentary democracy. The draft constitution will be subject to a referendum to be held in tandem with the presidential election.
Should Japarov win the election, he will need to take account of the fact that where the US is concerned, he will not be dealing with Donald Trump—a US president who has shown a clear toleration of strongmen. Instead, he will be dealing with the Joe Biden administration, backed by a Democrat-controlled Senate. In mid-December, the US Treasury announced that it had added ex-customs chief Matraimov to its Global Magnitsky Act list of sanctioned individuals. While Matraimov remains free, the sanctions may complicate penurious Bishkek’s calls for aid.
During the crisis that gripped Kyrgyzstan after the parliamentary poll, Chinese businesses were reportedly targeted for sometimes violent shakedowns nationwide. A group of 35 Chinese executives were said to have fled to a hotel in Bishkek, only to be surrounded by an armed mob seeking ransom. So far, China has kept Japarov at arm’s length. Russia is keeping a wary eye on unfolding events, as always most concerned that “stability” is preserved in its backyard.
MACRO
The Kyrgyz Republic likely saw an economic output contraction of 8% in 2020, following growth of 4.5% in 2019, and can anticipate a GDP expansion of 3.8% in 2021, according to the January edition of the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects report. The World Bank cautioned that more political strife could blow its projection for the country—Central Asia’s poorest, with poverty levels just slightly better than those seen in Tajikistan—into negative territory. Last June, prior to the upheaval, the World Bank was estimating that Kyrgyzstan’s 2020 GDP contraction would only be 4%, while 2021 growth was anticipated at 5.6%.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) estimated Kyrgyzstan’s 2020 GDP shrinkage will measure 10%, while it saw 4% of growth in 2021. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) calculated that the Kyrgyz economy contracted by 9.8% in 2020.
Kyrgyzstan’s annual inflation in 2020 grew to 7.0% from 3% in 2019 and looks set to fall to 5% in 2021, according to the ADB. The IMF gave figures of 8.0% and 5.5%, respectively.
The ADB calculated Kyrgyzstan’s 2020 current account balance at minus 15%, also forecasting an improvement to minus 10% in 2021. The IMF saw figures of minus 13.4% and minus 12.8%, respectively.
Government gross debt stood at 68.1% of GDP in 2020, according to the IMF.
Amid the economic impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including a drop in remittances from workers abroad that usually account for just under a third of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP, the Kyrgyz central bank in 2020 intervened in the foreign exchange markets to stabilise the Kyrgyzstani som (KGS) and mitigate volatility, the World Bank noted. The regulator at the end of November held its benchmark interest rate at 5%, where it had been since late February when it was hiked by 0.75pp.
Source: IMF DataMapper.
In foreign trade, Kyrgyzstan’s turnover shrank by 8.1% y/y to $4.676bn in the first 10 months of 2020, down from a 0.6% contraction registered in the same period last year. The contraction was mainly driven by a major plunge in imports driven by pandemic effects. Imports collapsed by 26.9% y/y to $3.012bn, while exports rose by 4.7% y/y to $1.664bn. There was a notable surge in exports of gold by 30.9% y/y. Trade with fellow Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) trade bloc countries contracted by 13.7% to $1.962bn.
STATE DEBT AND TRANSITION BANKING
China in early December offered to let Kyrgyzstan defer a scheduled debt repayment on $1.8bn it owes to the Export-Import Bank of China amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Loans were taken out for projects linked to China's Belt and Road Initiative, which, among a vast amount of projects in various continents, is seeking to construct transit hubs across Central Asian countries for Chinese goods heading to Europe and vice versa.
In all, Kyrgyzstan has state debts of $4.8bn owed to China. On November 16, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev held a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in which he “drew attention to the importance of providing assistance in alleviating the burden of external debt on the country's budget.” Kazakbayev also pledged that Kyrgyzstan would protect Chinese businesses in the wake of the threats they faced during the recent political unrest.
In June last year, Kyrgyzstan secured a Paris Club agreement to suspend servicing of $11mn worth of debt until the end of the year. The creditor countries involved in that agreement were Denmark, France, Germany, Japan and South Korea, to whom Bishkek collectively owes more than $300mn.
Eyeing a boost to international trade, the Kyrgyz government has reorganised the open joint-stock company RSK Bank into an export-import bank. “We have included in the plan the creation of an export-import bank based on a commercial bank with state shares to introduce mechanisms such as factoring, consulting support and so on,” the then PM Kubatbek Boronov said, unveiling the move in late August.
Data graphs from EBRD on investment projects in Kyrgyzstan.
Bishkek will also continue to look to development banks including the ADB, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) for support. The EBRD, among other objectives, looks to back small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) in Kyrgyzstan. SMEs account for approximately 40% of its economy.
The EDB, majority-owned by Russia and Kazakhstan, said in early January that it plans to borrow the equivalent of up to $1bn in 2021 to finance its projects and is mulling green bonds as an option for diversifying its funding sources.The lender raised $537mn in dollars-equivalent in 2020.
OTHER MATTERS
Management of KAZ Minerals, which mines copper and gold in Kyrgyzstan, is facing substantial resistance from shareholders to its proposed £3bn all-cash buyout offer to take the company private. They see the offer for the Kazakh company as an under-valuation. The company is developing the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan. During the overthrow of the government in the country last year, Kazakhstan evacuated at least 500 Kazakh citizens that work in mines in Kyrgyzstan, including employees of KAZ Minerals from Bozymchak.
In late November, Kyrgyzstan’s agriculture ministry introduced a temporary ban on livestock exports due to a surge in meat prices on the local market amid the contracting economy weakened by the pandemic crisis. Agriculture Minister Tilek Toktogaziyev said beef shortages were caused by high export levels, which led to a 25% increase in prices to $5.90 per kilogram on the domestic market.
Kyrgyzstan has sometimes difficult relations with giant neighbour China (Image source: CIA World Factbook).
Kyrgyz officials are trying to build economic relations with China against a backdrop that includes last year’s decision to scrap a Chinese logistics centre investment by the Kyrgyz-Chinese At-Bashi Free Economic Zone Joint Venture in eastern Kyrgyzstan after mass protests from locals distrustful over how China might roll out Belt and Road Initiative projects and angered by treatment of ethnic-Kyrgyz minorities in China’s Xinjiang region.
Iran last year launched the first export of goods via roads to Central Asia through the Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Iran Corridor (KTAI). If Iran’s fortunes improve with the advent of the Joe Biden administration in the US, landlocked Kyrgyzstan, like other Central Asian nations, might up its interest in making use of sole Iranian oceanic port Chabahar on the Gulf of Oman, in international trade.
Kyrgyzstan, Iran and Tajikistan were among 19 countries for which the inaugural edition of the Ecological Threat Register (ETR), released last September by the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), brought particularly ominous news. The trio were ranked in a group of countries, of 157 assessed, deemed the most fragile with high exposure to ecological threats and the highest risk of future collapse from environmental disasters in the decades ahead.
Register
here to continue reading this article
and 5 more for free or purchase
12 months full website access including
the bne Magazine for just $250/year.
Register to read the bne monthly magazine for
free:
Already registered
Password could contain only
a-z0-9\+*?[^]$(){}=!<>|:-_ characters
and have 8-20 symbols length.
Please complete your registration by confirming your
email address.
A confirmation email has been sent to the email
address you provided.
Forgotten
password?
Email field
can't be empty.
No user with
this email address.
Access recovery request has expired, or you are using
the wrong recovery token. Please, try again.
Access recover request has expired.
Please, try again.
To continue viewing our content you need to complete
the registration process.
Please look for an email that was sent to
with the subject line
"Confirmation bne IntelliNews access". This email will have
instructions on how to complete registration
process. Please check in your "Junk" folder in
case this communication was misdirected in your
email system.
If you have any questions please contact us at sales@intellinews.com
Sorry, but you have used all your free articles fro
this month for bne IntelliNews. Subscribe
to continue reading for only $119 per year.
Your subscription includes:
For the meantime we are also offering a free
subscription to
bne's
digital weekly newspaper to subscribers to
the online package.
Click here for more subscription options,
including to the print version of our
flagship monthly magazine:
More subscription
options
Take a trial to our premium daily news
service aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging
Europe:
Get
IntelliNews PRO
For any other enquiries about our
products or corporate discounts please
contact us at
sales@intellinews.com
If you no longer wish to receive
our emails,
unsubscribe here.
Magazine annual
electronic subscription
Magazine annual print
subscription
Website & Archive
annual subscription
Combined package: web
access & magazine print
annual subscription
Take a trial to our premium daily news service
aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging Europe:
Get IntelliNews
PRO