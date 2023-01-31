OUTLOOK 2023: Ukraine

This outlook is part of bne IntelliNews' annual series of reports looking ahead to what 2023 holds for the countries in our region. Read the full report here or download the pdf at the bottom of this article.

Since the war began, Ukraine has collected about $32bn in macro-financial aid. According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine needs $38bn in 2023 to cover the budget deficit and another $17bn to implement rapid reconstruction projects. He added that the EU has promised €18bn in macro-financial aid, and the US will allocate €13bn. Also, the start of the IMF programme to finance Ukraine is anticipated by the end of the first quarter.

Attracting macro-financial aid is one of the main directions of diplomatic work to strengthen Ukraine's internal capacity, the prime minister of Ukraine added.

Shmyhal also emphasised the need to create the diplomatic corps to expand Ukrainian exports, which have decreased by more than 30% in 2022. He believes that it is necessary to strengthen work with traditional export markets and to expand the geography of trade and economic co-operation with the countries of Africa and Latin America.

In December European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen accidently revealed the cost to Ukraine of the war in a speech. “It is estimated that more than 20,000 civilians and 100,000 Ukrainian military personnel have died to date,” she said. The comment drew a sharp backlash and the EC later deleted the comments from video recordings of the address. Bankova has made casualty figures a state secret, but von der Leyen’s comment shows just how much Ukraine is paying for Russia’s invasion. Prior to the war, in the eight years of fighting in Donbas against separatists Ukraine had lost a total of some 14,000 people.

Despite the death toll, Ukrainians remain almost universally committed to continuing the war until they win. Ukraine has some million people (many women have also volunteered, and for frontline duty too) in uniform, with several hundred thousand in active service in the fight. They face around 400,000 Russians serving in the Russian army, but with a new mobilisation being prepared – probably for around April when the weather improves – this war could last for years.

Ukraine has lost an estimated 20% of its territory. At least 22% of Ukrainian farmland is under Russian control. These areas are a large part of the territories identified in the Minsk II agreement that would have been governed as autonomous districts. Due to the failure of the Minsk II agreement, Russia launched its “special military operation” to free these areas from the grip of the Ukrainian government. As of today, it appears Russia has come close to achieving some of its initial goals.

Leaders in the West are starting to wake up to the fact that this war could drag on for years.

Ukraine’s economy has been devastated by the war with Russia and at the start of 2023 the situation has only been getting worse as Ukraine’s power and heating infrastructure have been targeted.

Economic forecasts have steadily worsened in December. Mid-year forecasts for an economic contraction of 30-35% have been increased following the disabling of the power sector, with some economists forecasting a 50% contraction and another 10% next year, depending on the development of the war.

However, the official forecasts are slightly less apocalyptic: Ukraine's GDP will grow by 1% in 2023, according to an IMF’s macro forecast. “Economic activity is expected to stabilise in 2023, with economic growth of 1% under the baseline scenario after the economy contracted by 33% this year," IMF mission chief Gavin Gray said. In addition, the fund predicts that the annual inflation rate in Ukraine will remain at an average of 25% next year.

In its forecast in September, the EBRD also thought Ukraine’s economy would shrink by 30% this year but would grow by 8% next year; but that was before the Russians started bombing the power plants.

The Bloomberg consensus says Ukraine will have -34% growth in 2022, which makes sense given the Q2 GDP collapse. It also says 2023 growth will be +5%. For that you need +33% Q4/Q4 2023 growth, i.e. immediate end to war and then a big boom to overcome a huge negative base effect.