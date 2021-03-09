Oyak Renault to halt production as global chip crisis reaches Turkey

Turkish automaker Oyak Renault will halt production from March 15 to March 22 because of the global computer chip shortage, general manager Antoine Aoun said on March 9.

Since last year, the shortage of chips has led to disruptions at various global carmakers.

Oyak Renault has an annual production capacity of 378,000 vehicles and 920,000 engines at its plant in Turkey's Bursa province. The company produces Clio and Megane models there.

In 2019, Oyak was ranked the fourth largest industrial company in Turkey with Turkish lira (TRY) 25bn ($3.3bn) of production-based sales.

Automaker Ford Otosan (FROTO) ranked second while peer Toyota Turkey ranked third.

Refiner Tupras (TUPRS) kept top spot and its peer, STAR refinery near Izmir, controlled by Azerbaijan's national oil company SOCAR, was fifth. Turkey’s refiners were substantially hit by coronavirus pandemic impacts of 2020.

If the chip crisis spreads to other carmakers in the country, damage would be felt in the macroeconomy.

In 2020, Oyak Renault accounted for 23% of Turkey's vehicle exports, exporting 211,954 of the 930,038 units that were exported in all.

Automotive is Turkey’s largest export industry.