Ozon’s oversubscribed IPO brings in $1.2bn
By East West Digital News in Moscow December 16, 2020

Ozon Holdings announced the completion of its IPO on December 9, which started triumphantly on November 24, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

In total, 37,950,000 ordinary shares represented by American depositary shares (ADSs) were acquired by new investors, including those corresponding to purchase options exercised by underwriters.

Taking into account the private placements and other subscriptions from Ozon’s existing shareholders, Baring Vostok and Sistema, the company has issued in total 42,450,000 new ordinary shares.

The e-commerce major received gross proceeds of $1.27bn, or net proceeds of $1.20bn. When it filed for the IPO in early November, Ozon expected to raise just around $500mn.

As result of these transactions and exercises of outstanding convertible loans in December 2020, Ozon has a total of 208,202,929 ordinary shares on a fully diluted basis, which are split as follows:

 

Ozon shareholder structure post IPO

Sistema

68,827,227

33.1%

Baring Vostok Private Equity funds

68,709,105

33%

Other pre-IPO investors (less than 5% of total)

32,716,597

15.7%

New Investors

37,950,000

18.2%

Source: Ozon

-

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News, a partner of bne IntelliNews

