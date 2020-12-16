Ozon’s oversubscribed IPO brings in $1.2bn

Ozon Holdings announced the completion of its IPO on December 9, which started triumphantly on November 24, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

In total, 37,950,000 ordinary shares represented by American depositary shares (ADSs) were acquired by new investors, including those corresponding to purchase options exercised by underwriters.

Taking into account the private placements and other subscriptions from Ozon’s existing shareholders, Baring Vostok and Sistema, the company has issued in total 42,450,000 new ordinary shares.

The e-commerce major received gross proceeds of $1.27bn, or net proceeds of $1.20bn. When it filed for the IPO in early November, Ozon expected to raise just around $500mn.

As result of these transactions and exercises of outstanding convertible loans in December 2020, Ozon has a total of 208,202,929 ordinary shares on a fully diluted basis, which are split as follows:

Ozon shareholder structure post IPO Sistema 68,827,227 33.1% Baring Vostok Private Equity funds 68,709,105 33% Other pre-IPO investors (less than 5% of total) 32,716,597 15.7% New Investors 37,950,000 18.2% Source: Ozon

