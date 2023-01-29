Pavel wins landslide victory in Czech presidential election

Pavel wins landslide victory in Czech presidential election
Pavel – whose slogan was “Let's return order and peace to the Czech Republic" – is expected to work co-operatively with the government. / bne IntelliNews
By Robert Anderson in Prague January 29, 2023

Former Czech general Petr Pavel has won a landslide victory in the second round of the Czech presidential election over billionaire populist Andrej Babis.

The election of Pavel – by 58% to 42% – should bolster the  country’s centre-right government, which had endorsed him. However, the election has also further polarised society as the government wrestles with the ongoing cost of living crisis and strongly backs Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

Pavel – whose slogan was “Let's return order and peace to the Czech Republic" – is expected to work closely with the government, rather than try to interfere, as current President Milos Zeman has done in the past by forging close links with China and Russia.

The election of Pavel – the country’s first non-political president – will also mark a clean break with the country’s last two presidents, former premiers Vaclav Klaus and Milos Zeman, and a return to the liberal values of Vaclav Havel, the dissident who became president after the collapse of communism.

Babis’ crushing defeat is a severe blow for the 68-year-old opposition leader and agro-chemical tycoon, who lost power at the October 2021 general election, and will raise questions whether he will stay in politics until the 2025 election.

Pavel, 61, had narrowly won the first round on January 13-14 ahead of Babis, with just over 30%, with the other six candidates trailing far behind. Four of these candidates backed Pavel over Babis in the second round, with none backing the tycoon.

In the second round, Babis’s fought an aggressive polarising campaign that tried to put off liberal voters for the other candidates by emphasising Pavel’s past as an ambitious officer who joined the Communist party and attended a “spy school”.

Babis’ attack is ironic, given that he also joined the party and is listed in the Czechslovak secret police files as an informer, an allegation he denies. He was also backed by the hardline Communist party in this election.

Pavel – who will be the first Czech president to have held a Communist party card when the regime collapsed in 1989 – has apologised for his membership of the party, while denying that he had planned to become a spy.

“It was a mistake I can’t change,” Pavel told Czech daily echo24 in an interview.  “But I am convinced that in 33 years of service to democracy at home and abroad, even at the risk of my own life, I have made up for this mistake."

At the same time Babis also reached out to disaffected and extremist voters by accusing his independent rival of being identical to the government, which he said was not doing enough to help people cope with the cost of living crisis.

He also claimed Pavel was a “warmonger” for supporting Ukraine. His billboards proclaimed, "The general does not believe in peace. Vote for peace. Vote Babiš".

He suggested in TV debates that, if elected, he would organise an international conference to reach a peace between Russia and Ukraine. Babis even said during a TV debate on January 22 that he would not send Czech troops to defend Poland of the Baltic states in the event of a Russian invasion, a statement he later retracted.

Babis’ message was reinforced by Russian disinformation, including video footage circulating on social media that appeared to have been carefully edited to falsely depict Pavel advocating war against Russia.

The tension between Babis’ contrasting tactical approaches to the two mutually exclusive electorates eventually backfired, with liberal voters flocking to Pavel out of fear of Babis’ extremism, while the far-right SPD party still refused to back Babis. Turnout was a record 70.2%.

Pavel has had a distinguished military career, becoming the chief of the general staff and, from 2015 to 2018, the chairman of the Nato military committee, the highest Nato position reached by an officer from a former Warsaw Pact country.

Pavel was also the commander of the Czech unit on the UNPROFOR mission in the former Yugoslavia, during which in 1993 he led a unit that rescued 55 French soldiers who were under bombardment, for which he was awarded the Legion of Honour.

Pavel will mark a sharp break with Zeman, who could not stand again,  when he takes over as president in March. Zeman, a strong ally of Babis, had endorsed his fellow populist in the election.  

Yet Pavel has positioned himself slightly to the left of the government, criticising it for not doing enough to help ordinary people, and he has supported same-sex marriage, which is not in the coalition programme.

In foreign affairs, where the president has more powers, he will be a strong supporter of Nato as well as the EU, having backed adoption of the euro, while the government is still split on the issue.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Polarising presidential campaign will leave a mark on Czech politics

VISEGRAD BLOG: When Eastern European states speak out they are now listened to

Treatment of Czech Roma and violence against women called out in UN human rights report

News

Journalist with Kremlin media links funded Qur’an burning protest that threatens Nato expansion

Far-right stunt problematic for defence alliance as Turkey has doubled down on blocking Sweden and Finland’s bids to join bloc.

Gunman storms Azerbaijan’s Tehran embassy, kills head of security

Video shows attacker breaking into guard post armed with Kalashnikov assault rifle. Baku not happy with Tehran's explanation of events.

Leading Russian opposition publisher Meduza named “undesirable organisation” by General Prosecutor

The Russian government has stepped up its repressions against journalists by declaring Meduza, the country's largest independent media outlet, an "undesirable organisation" on January 26.

Polarising presidential campaign will leave a mark on Czech politics

Andrej Babis has tried to portray frontrunner Petr Pavel as a “warmonger” who will exercise presidential power in concert with the centre-right cabinet.

Moldovan ex-president Dodon accused of trying to flee the country

Prosecutors asked for house arrest for Dodon, who is under investigation over suspected illegal financing of his Socialist Party.

Journalist with Kremlin media links funded Qur’an burning protest that threatens Nato expansion
1 day ago
Gunman storms Azerbaijan’s Tehran embassy, kills head of security
2 days ago
Leading Russian opposition publisher Meduza named “undesirable organisation” by General Prosecutor
2 days ago
Polarising presidential campaign will leave a mark on Czech politics
2 days ago
Moldovan ex-president Dodon accused of trying to flee the country
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    4 days ago
  2. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    6 days ago
  3. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    5 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Is Ukraine War the beginning of World War III?
    6 days ago
  5. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    18 days ago
  1. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    4 days ago
  2. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    6 days ago
  3. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    5 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    18 days ago
  5. NEMETHY: Is Ukraine War the beginning of World War III?
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss