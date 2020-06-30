Payment platform Paysera enters Kosovan market

The Central Bank of Kosovo has granted Paysera Kosovo, a subsidiary of Lithuanian electronic payment network Paysera, the first Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence in the country, the company said in a press release.

Paysera will offer in Kosovo cards, cheap or free transfers via the app, online payments and payment gateway solutions for business, as well as mobile payments through Google Pay or Samsung Pay, and in the future Apple Pay.

“For example, Kosovo residents and businesses now pay €25 for a money transfer to EU countries, but not for long. It will cost individuals nothing to send money domestically and to EU countries through the Paysera online banking and app, and the fee for business will not exceed €1,” says Bashkim Zeqiri, CEO and main shareholder of the electronic money institution Paysera Kosovo, which brought the international payment network to the country.

According to Paysera CEO Vytenis Morkunas, Paysera's arrival in Kosovo may also be of interest to Kosovars living in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, who send money to their relatives in their homeland. Paysera has already started to recruit more than 20 programmers in Kosovo.