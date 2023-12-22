PhosAgro Partners with UNESCO to Support Mendeleev International Prize Award Ceremony

Moscow – PhosAgro was the official partner for the award ceremony for the UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize in the Basic Sciences.

The Prize is the only UNESCO-sponsored award in the basic sciences aimed at benefiting sustainable development. Established in 2019 at the initiative of the Russian Federation, this year the Prize is being awarded for the second time.

The two recipients of this year’s Prize, which consists of a monetary award of USD 250,000, a gold medal and a special diploma, are Professor Irina Beletskaya, Head of the Organoelement Compounds Laboratory in the Chemistry Faculty at Lomonosov Moscow State University, and Klaus Müllen, Emeritus Director at the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research in Mainz, Germany.

Professor Beletskaya was recognised for her work in pioneering the development of novel organometallic reactions, while Professor Müllen was recognised for his achievements in fundamental chemical and polymer material sciences. Both scientists were also recognised for their efforts to promote international cooperation, sustainable development and science education.

The event was attended by Dmitry Chernyshenko, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation; Lidia Brito, UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences; Gennady Krasnikov, President of the Russian Academy of Sciences; Valery Falkov, Russian Minister of Science and Higher Education; Viktor Sadovnichy, Rector of Moscow State University; Siroj Loikov, First Deputy CEO of PhosAgro; as well as 26 ambassadors and representatives of about 50 countries.

“I firmly believe that research and education should be beyond politics and remain one of the clearest expressions of humanism. In a turbulent international environment, it is especially important to maintain and develop established international ties and relations, and to join forces to find solutions to the challenges facing humanity. We welcome and support any efforts aimed at developing international scientific, technological and educational cooperation,” said Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshenko during the ceremony.

Ms Brito, UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences, praised Russia’s efforts to promote international cooperation in support of the basic sciences.

“The basic sciences cannot develop without the support of society, and society cannot develop without the basic sciences. The Russian Federation’s approach to this matter is a huge inspiration for us all. We are proud to join forces in a global effort to support the basic sciences for the benefit of sustainable development. Today, this effort is more important than ever,” said Ms Brito.

UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General also thanked PhosAgro Group for its long-term support for scientists whose research focuses on sustainability: “A long-term partnership established between UNESCO and PhosAgro is an example of how companies can move towards more sustainable practices and support for future generations of scientists. Our collaborative projects have a significant impact on the global scientific community, inspiring young researchers to address pressing issues in the field of green chemistry.”

Mr Krasnikov, President of the Russian Academy of Sciences, noted that “the Prize serves not only to promote research in the basic sciences; it also provides an incentive for many researchers to conduct their scientific work and to achieve outstanding results.”

In his welcoming address, Mr Loikov, PhosAgro’s First Deputy CEO, congratulated the winners and stressed the importance of maintaining international scientific ties despite the volatile situation around the world.

“PhosAgro is honoured to be a partner for the UNESCO-Russia Prize award ceremony. I would like to note that our company has a tradition of participating in events dedicated to the legacy of the eminent Russian scientist Dmitry Mendeleev. In 2019, UNESCO partnered with PhosAgro for the International Year of the Periodic Table of Chemical Elements. Notably, it was in the context of the International Year that the idea of establishing the UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev Prize first arose.

“It is especially important for us that the Prize is awarded for scientific achievements benefiting sustainable development. As a global company, we are aware of our responsibility to future generations. By supplying farmers in 100 countries around the world with environmentally friendly products that are free of concentrations of cadmium and other toxic substances that are hazardous to human health and soils, we are supporting sustainable agriculture, helping eliminate hunger and ensuring food security,” said Mr Loikov.

Since 2013, PhosAgro, together with UNESCO and IUPAC, has been awarding research grants to young scientists working on sustainable agriculture, environmental protection, public health, energy efficiency and the sustainable use of natural resources, as part of the Green Chemistry for Life programme. This project was the first initiative in the history of UNESCO and the entire UN system to be implemented on an extrabudgetary basis with financial support from Russian business. Over the programme’s seven selection rounds, 48 young scientists from 32 countries around the world have received grants.

About the Company

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is a vertically integrated Russian company and one of the world’s leading producers of mineral phosphorous fertilizers and of high-grade apatite concentrate grading 39% P2O5 and higher. PhosAgro’s high-performance fertilizers produce crops with advanced features.

PhosAgro Group is the largest manufacturer of phosphate-based fertilisers in Europe (by total capacity of DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS production), the largest producer of phosphite grading 39% P2O5 in the world and one of the leading global producers of ammonium and diammonium phosphate, one of Europe’s leading and the only producer in Russia of monocalcium phosphate feed (MCP), and the only producer in Russia of nepheline concentrate.

The company’s main products, including phosphite, 57 grades of fertilizer, phosphate feed, ammonium, and sodium tripolyphosphate, are used in around 100 countries on all inhabited continents. Our priority markets, besides Russia and the CIS, are Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

The company's shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange and its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) are listed on the London Stock Exchange (MOEX and LSE ticker: PHOR).

More information about PhosAgro PJSC can be found on our site: www.phosagro.ru

