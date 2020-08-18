Photos reveal Hungarian foreign minister on board top oligarch's luxury yacht

Photos reveal Hungarian foreign minister on board top oligarch's luxury yacht
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto posted pics if himself in a suit in an office environment which was taken on a luxury yacht of an oligarch in Croatia.
By Tamas Szilagyi in Budapest August 18, 2020

Investigative news site Atlatszo, one of the few independent media outlets in Hungary, released photos showing Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto on board a luxury yacht owned by oligarch Laszlo Szijj on the Adriatic Sea off Croatia.

The ministry tried to play down the scandal saying that Szijjarto was working during his holiday in Croatia. He was speaking to a number of foreign ministers over the phone, discussing investment incentive schemes and the Belarus scandal, his spokesperson said.

Hungary's top diplomat regularly posts pictures of his meetings on social media. In his recent post from Monday, he is seen in a suit in what looks like an office environment.

It turns out that the picture was taken onboard Lady MRD, a HUF7bn (€20mn) yacht owned by Laszlo Szijj, a construction industry mogul, in the northern part of Dalmatia in the picturesque Kornati archipelago.

According to the Atlatszo report, it took five to 10 minutes before crew members noticed journalists working from a boat. They approached them on a jet ski. There were no reports of any conflicts. A couple of minutes later the yacht disappeared from the radars as its automatic identification system (AIS) was switched off.

Laszlo Szijj is ranked the seventh richest man in Hungary with net assets worth HUF120bn.

The 62-year-old has risen to the business elite that amassed fortunes through state contracts through strong ties with the ruling Fidesz party after 2015 when Prime Minister Viktor Orban's long-time friend and ally, the former tax office chief and party cashier Lajos Simicska, turned against him.

Since then his company Duna Aszfalt has raked in hundreds of billions in state tenders.

His company realised HUF24bn in profit on HUF157bn revenue in 2019, up from HUF18bn and HUF129bn respectively in the previous year. Szijj is also the second-largest shareholder in MKB, a bank owned by Lorinc Meszaros, who is widely referred to as Orban's proxy. The assets of Hungary's richest man amount to around HUF400bn.

Szijjarto's trip to Croatia also raises questions about the credibility of the large-scale campaign by the government and personally by Orban to urge  Hungarians to stay in the country for their holidays. The prime minister said in his regular interview with state media that the way to keep the pandemic under control is "more Balaton, less Adria". 

In other words, people should choose the popular Lake Balaton resort instead of Croatia, although "Hungarians understandably have a desire to see the sea at least once a year", he said.

Orban uploaded photos to Facebook earlier this month that suggest that he stayed at the luxury Balaton estate of his son-in-law, Istvan Tiborcz, whose company BDPST Group is 91st on this year’s 100 most valuable companies owned 100% by Hungarian investors.

Szijjarto unveils Hungary's position in Belarus crisis

After a week of silence, Hungary officially unveiled its stance on the Belarus crisis. In his Facebook post from Monday, Szijjarto said that Hungary backs Poland’s call for a new presidential election in Belarus, which should be held under international monitoring.

Budapest remained silent after news of the possible rigging of the elections and the subsequent protests and police brutality against protestors. It is the only EU member state to disagree with further sanctions against the regime.

Orban has established a cordial relationship with Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko and this was demonstrated during his visit to the country in June.

"I have confirmed our agreement that our two peoples and two countries are much closer to each other than we tend to think," he said after a meeting with the Belarus president.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

IT group close to government establishes Hungary's first commercial satellite business

Domestic tourism eases pain for Hungarian hotel industry

Guest nights in Hungary dropped by 75% y/y in June

News

Claim that Turkey’s made Black Sea energy discovery sends ripple through markets

Erdogan promises to deliver Turks some “good news” in two days that will signal “the beginning of a new era” for the nation. Against backdrop of beleaguered lira, Turkish president is badly in need of a lift.

Tikhanovskaya calls on EU to help as the FSB meets with Lukashenko

Former English teacher and nominal victor in Belarus’ presidential election Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has called on the EU to support the revolt against President Alexander Lukashenko by refusing to recognise the official election results

The long game begins in the Belarusian revolution as the Coordination Council meets for the first time

Belarus’ Coordination Council met for the first time on August 18 and hopes to ease Belarus' self-appointed President Alexander Lukashenko out and pave the way for a new Belarusian government

TURKEY INSIGHT: Ahead of crucial rates meeting central bank pushes banks to late liquidity window at 11.25%

Despite danger of freefalling lira, national lender won’t bite bullet with a formal interest rate hike. Instead it is leading the market on a merry dance with more backdoor tightening. Funding composition was already mighty complicated.

Lung specialists society worried Turkey losing control of its coronavirus outbreak

Statement comes as country’s browbeaten tourism industry worries countries such as UK may soon bring in quarantine for holidaymakers returning from Turkish resorts.

Claim that Turkey’s made Black Sea energy discovery sends ripple through markets
11 hours ago
Tikhanovskaya calls on EU to help as the FSB meets with Lukashenko
15 hours ago
The long game begins in the Belarusian revolution as the Coordination Council meets for the first time
1 day ago
TURKEY INSIGHT: Ahead of crucial rates meeting central bank pushes banks to late liquidity window at 11.25%
1 day ago
Lung specialists society worried Turkey losing control of its coronavirus outbreak
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    4 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Belarus and the Dividends of Democracy
    4 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    3 days ago
  4. Claim that Turkey’s made Black Sea energy discovery sends ripple through markets
    11 hours ago
  5. First pro-government rally in Belarus dwarfed by largest opposition gathering in country's history
    3 days ago
  1. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    4 days ago
  2. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    24 days ago
  3. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    23 days ago
  4. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    14 days ago
  5. COMMENT: Belarus and the Dividends of Democracy
    4 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss