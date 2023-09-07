Planned Armenia-US military drills threaten to become embarrassment for Moscow

Planned Armenia-US military drills threaten to become embarrassment for Moscow
Armenian PM Pashinyan has described his country's sole reliance on Russia in safeguarding its security as a mistake. / Armenian government website.
By bne IntelIiNews September 7, 2023

Armenia’s latest move to secure a range of allies amid claims from Yerevan that it was a mistake to rely solely on Russia as a strategic ally that could guarantee its security threatens to become an embarrassment for Moscow—Armenia's Defence Ministry said on September 6 that Armenian and US forces will hold joint military exercises beginning next week.

Armenia—embroiled in mounting tensions with Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region and an Azerbaijani blockade that the enclave’s ethnic Armenian population says threatens households with starvation—said that the September 11-20 "Eagle Partner 2023" exercise with US forces would focus on "stabilisation operations between conflicting parties during peacekeeping tasks".

A US military spokesperson was reported by Reuters as saying that 85 US soldiers and 175 Armenian soldiers will take part in the drills, adding that the Americans—including members of the Kansas National Guard, which has a 20-year-old training partnership with Armenia—would be armed with rifles and would not be using heavy weaponry.

The drills, set for Yerevan, would be the first of their kind.

Pointing to the blockade of Karabakh, Yerevan has accused deployed Russian peacekeepers of failing to do their jobs.

Armenia, frustrated with its traditional strategic ally Russia over a perceived lack of assistance in dealing with an aggressive Azerbaijan, must know the military exercises will rile the Kremlin.

Olesya Vartanyan, senior South Caucasus analyst at non-profit conflict prevention organisation Crisis Group, told Reuters that Armenia was sending a signal to Moscow that "your distraction [with the Ukraine war matters] and the fact that you are so inactive plays towards our enemy", meaning Azerbaijan.

Responding to the announcement of the exercise, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Of course, such news causes concern, especially in the current situation. Therefore, we will deeply analyse this news and monitor the situation."

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has lately accused Russia, which has a military base in Armenia, of failing to protect his country against continuing aggression from Azerbaijan. He pointed to the Ukraine war distracting Russia from the situation in the South Caucasus and said relying only on the Russians to ensure security for Armenia has proved a mistake.

In recent months, Armenia has been building up relations with a range of countries, including Iran, France, the US and India. While India tends to back Armenia, through the provision of arms in particular, its rival Pakistan, like Turkey, serves as an ally to Azerbaijan.

Russia has a military base in Armenia and projects itself as the pre-eminent power in the South Caucasus, the three countries of which were until 1991 part of the Soviet Union.

Vartanyan was further reported as saying that Armenia and Azerbaijan may be closer to a potential peace agreement than they have been for years, but there was also a significant risk of a major new military escalation between them.

The analyst said footage on social media in recent days showed increasingly frequent Azerbaijani military movements near the front line between the two countries. "It doesn't look good at all," she said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Latvian exports of sanctioned goods soar to Russia's neighbours

Nagorno-Karabakh president quits as breakaway territory's crisis deepens

Nagorno-Karabakh residents block Azerbaijani humanitarian aid delivery

News

China’s Zijin Mining to invest $3.8bn in Serbia

Investment to develop the Lower Zone of the Cukaru Peki Mine will place Serbia among the largest European copper and gold producers.

Powerful earthquake kills 2012 people in Morocco

At least 2,012 people were dead and 1,404 critically injured after powerful earthquake struck the historic city of Marrakech late on September 8, according to a statement from the Ministry of Interior.

West to back India-Middle East-EU transport corridor

India and Saudi Arabia have agreed on a deal with the EU and US to build a India-Middle East-EU transport corridor that would tie their economies more closely together and rival China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Kyiv slams Russian parliamentary elections in the Crimea and four annexed Ukrainian regions

Kyiv slammed Russia for holding what it described as "sham elections" on September 8 in Crimea and several other Ukrainian regions that were annexed by the invading forces last year.

Kolomoisky charged with embezzling $250mn from PrivatBank in landmark case

Former PrivatBank owner and oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky and five associates have been charged with embezzling UAH9.2bn ($250mn) from Ukraine’s biggest commercial PrivatBank, kicking off what will be Ukraine’s biggest ever corruption trial.

China’s Zijin Mining to invest $3.8bn in Serbia
7 hours ago
Powerful earthquake kills 2012 people in Morocco
8 hours ago
West to back India-Middle East-EU transport corridor
1 day ago
Kyiv slams Russian parliamentary elections in the Crimea and four annexed Ukrainian regions
1 day ago
Kolomoisky charged with embezzling $250mn from PrivatBank in landmark case
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  2. STOLYPIN: Patriots against Putin
    4 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  4. CENUSA: Three scenarios for the Transnistrian conflict settlement
    5 days ago
  5. Russian companies build up $200bn secret slush fund despite the oil sanctions
    6 days ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    1 month ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    21 days ago
  4. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago
  5. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    13 days ago

Reports

Dismiss