PMI: Russian manufacturing sees dive in demand in July

PMI: Russian manufacturing sees dive in demand in July
#PMI: #Russian manufacturing sees dive in demand in July #bneChart
By bne IntelliNews August 2, 2021

Russia’s manufacturing sector saw a deterioration of operating conditions in July 2021, seeing a fall in production and a steeper decline in new orders, and overall weak client demand, latest PMI report by IHS Markit shows.

As followed by bne IntelliNews, previously in June Russia’s strong economic recovery from last year’s crisis spluttered as soaring producer prices caused the manufacturing PMI to shrink for the first time this year

In July the weakness continued, with the headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing PMI posting 47.5, down from 49.2 in June, remaining below the 50.0 no-change mark and showing the sharpest decline since November 2020.

"Russian manufacturers signalled a further downward trend in the health of the sector during July. A stronger fall in new orders drove a renewed decline in output, and one that was the fastest since the depths of the pandemic in May 2020," senior economist at IHS Markit Sian Jones commented.

On the renewed sharp contraction in production across the manufacturing sector in July, a number of survey respondents noted that the decrease in output was due to weak client demand and a drop in new sales. At the same time, new orders fell for the second month running at the start of the third quarter, while new export sales declined again (for the sixth in the last seven months).

Meanwhile, cost burdens continued to rise substantially in July, despite the easing rate of cost inflation. Firms noted that higher input prices were due to hikes in supplier costs and unfavourable exchange rate movements, according to IHS Markit's survey.

"Pressure on margins remained evident, as cost burdens rose markedly once again. Although firms passed through higher input prices where possible, the rate of charge inflation eased to a six-month low," Jones commented.

"Weak client demand and sharp increases in costs dampened optimism, which was in turn reflected in a solid drop in employment as pressure on capacity dwindled," he added.

Although the degree of confidence remained upbeat owing to new product development and hopes of greater client demand, it slipped to a nine-month low, according to July's report. In particular, manufacturers continued to signal a reduction in pressure on capacity in July, as backlogs of work fell further. 

Still, despite the dive in July, Jones notes that "the Bank of Russia recently noted that the economy had returned to pre-pandemic levels, with our latest forecast expecting industrial production to rise 6.1% on the year in 2021."

As followed by bne IntelliNews, in 2Q21 GDP grew by 1.5% compared to the same quarter of pre-crisis 2019, thus marking full recovery to pre-COVID levels mostly driven by domestic demand, according to the latest estimates of the Ministry of Economic Development. GDP increased by 4.6% year on year in 1H21. In June 2021 alone, GDP was up by 8.5% y/y, in 2Q21 by 10.1% y/y. 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Watcom shopping index almost back to normal in July

HESS: Europe goes sectoral on Belarus

Yukos shareholders claim $5bn appeal award from Russia

Data

Watcom shopping index almost back to normal in July

The Russian Watcom shopping index that measures foot traffic in Moscow’s leading shopping malls is almost back to normal as the effects of last year’s lockdown work their way through the results.

Turkey’s manufacturing PMI hits six month high in July as virus brake removed

Coronavirus cases are, however, again on the rise. Analysts fear growth plans could once more be hindered.

Russia's GDP catches up with pre-COVID level

Russia's GDP increased by 4.6% y/y in H1 2021, with growth accelerating to 10.1% in the second quarter.

Heatwave pushes up spot electricity prices in Southeast Europe

Prices elevated by a combination of demand for electricity for cooling and an outage at one of the reactors of Romania’s nuclear power plant.

Annual growth of Slovenia’s retail sales slowed to 12.8% y/y in June

Retail sales have been growing for most of this year as coronavirus restrictions are gradually lifted.

Watcom shopping index almost back to normal in July
16 hours ago
Turkey’s manufacturing PMI hits six month high in July as virus brake removed
1 day ago
Russia's GDP catches up with pre-COVID level
4 days ago
Heatwave pushes up spot electricity prices in Southeast Europe
4 days ago
Annual growth of Slovenia’s retail sales slowed to 12.8% y/y in June
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. VISEGRAD BLOG: The EU finally gets tough with Hungary and Poland
    5 days ago
  2. Turkey evacuates thousands of tourists amid hellish wildfire scenes
    3 days ago
  3. Uzbekistan after the storm
    3 days ago
  4. Albania, North Macedonia and Serbia to launch borderless travel zone by 2023
    5 days ago
  5. bneGREEN: EU takes carbon pricing initiative with CBAM
    7 days ago
  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    29 days ago
  2. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    26 days ago
  3. LONG READ: Putin’s babies
    20 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Putin’s cybercrime challenge
    22 days ago
  5. DATACRUNCH: demographic disaster in Russia, but a catastrophe in Ukraine
    19 days ago

Reports

Dismiss