Poland announces tightened COVID-19 restrictions

By bne IntelliNews December 18, 2020

The Polish government announced on December 17 that the current measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will remain in place until January 17, with some extra regulations to kick in from December 28.

“Breaking transmission is the only effective way of fighting the coronavirus. That will be possible thanks to the vaccine but before vaccinations begin, we have to particularly careful and responsible,” the government said.

In line with new restrictions, there will be a near-total ban on movement starting from 7pm on December 31 until 6am on January 1, the government announced.

From December 28, restrictions will tighten again in retail, with most shops closed except groceries, bookshops and newsagents, drug stores and pharmacies. Hotels will close for leisure and business travellers alike. Ski slopes will be closed as well.

Other curbs, introduced in November, remain in place, the government also said.

Poland has recorded 1,171,854 coronavirus cases to date, including 24,345 deaths.

