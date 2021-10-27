Poland moots plans to make its army one of Nato’s largest

Poland moots plans to make its army one of Nato’s largest
Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak meets soldiers participating in the Ryś-21 exercise in September.
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw October 27, 2021

Poland plans to more than double the size of its military to at least 250,000 troops, the country’s defence ministry said on October 25.

The plan is the new initiative of Poland’s radical rightwing government led by Law and Justice (PiS) and would make the Polish Army one of the largest in Nato.

“If we want to avoid the worst, which is war, we must act according to the old rule ‘if you want peace, prepare for war’,” said Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland’s deputy prime minister responsible for security, and the de facto top decision-maker in the country as the chairman of the Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Other than enlarging the army, the plan – set out in a new draft bill dubbed “On Defence of the Fatherland” – assumes stepping up the modernization of the armed forces, and increasing the size of the so-called Territorial Defence, a kind of paramilitary service for civilians, to 50,000.

Kaczynski and Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak did not provide an estimate of the timeline for the changes nor how much they would cost.

The politicians only said that the project will be paid for by the Armed Forces Support Fund, which will be financed from the issuance of Treasury bonds, as well as bonds issued by the state bank BGK, and from the profits of the National Bank of Poland.

The financing structure will be similar to the one used by the government to keep the economy afloat during the worst of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Blaszczak noted.

The opposition has railed against the plan as unrealistic and taking ever more state spending outside of  parliament’s control.

Poland has long been one of the few Nato member states that spend the alliance-recommended 2% of GDP on defence. Since Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, Poland has grown wary of the need to beef up its military potential.

 

 

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Roll back judiciary reforms or you will get no recovery funds, EU’s von der Leyen tells Poland

bneGREEN: UN warns that net-zero pledges are insufficient and not urgent enough

bneGREEN: EU MEPs back binding methane targets

News

Putin tells Gazprom to increase European gas supply

Gazprom will first finish pumping gas into Russia’s own underground storage facilities. Once this process is completed, Putin has instructed Gazprom CEO Aleksei Miller to begin pumping gas to similar facilities in Germany and Austria.

Roll back judiciary reforms or you will get no recovery funds, EU’s von der Leyen tells Poland

Poland and the EU are feuding over the former’s judiciary reforms, which, Brussels says, undermine the independence and impartiality of the judges.

North Macedonia’s ruling SDSM and opposition VMRO-DPMNE battle for Skopje

Independent candidate Danela Arsovska, backed by VMRO-DPMNE, is trying to wrest control of the capital from the SDSM's Petre Silegov in the mayoral election.

EU gives Moldova €60mn grant to mitigate energy crisis

Moldova has been struggling to pay for gas from alternative sources after Russia's Gazprom cut supplies on October 1.

Tajikistan approves Chinese plan to construct security base near Afghan border

Dushanbe reportedly has also offered to transfer full control of existing, unacknowledged, base to Beijing. Chinese worried Afghanistan situation could benefit separatist East Turkistan Islamic Movement.

Putin tells Gazprom to increase European gas supply
22 hours ago
Roll back judiciary reforms or you will get no recovery funds, EU’s von der Leyen tells Poland
22 hours ago
North Macedonia’s ruling SDSM and opposition VMRO-DPMNE battle for Skopje
1 day ago
EU gives Moldova €60mn grant to mitigate energy crisis
1 day ago
Tajikistan approves Chinese plan to construct security base near Afghan border
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    7 days ago
  2. Serbian President Vucic reins in Dodik to calm situation in Bosnia
    4 days ago
  3. Uzbekistan’s president Shavkat Mirziyoyev wins re-election with landslide
    5 days ago
  4. Sudden spike in coronavirus infections in Croatia and Slovenia
    4 days ago
  5. Tajikistan approves Chinese plan to construct security base near Afghan border
    1 day ago
  1. Romania’s hospitals overwhelmed by devastating fourth wave of pandemic
    15 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    9 days ago
  3. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    7 days ago
  4. Iran alludes to Baku’s relations with Israel as it defends war games by Azerbaijan border
    1 month ago
  5. STOLYPIN: It isn’t the ‘Usual Suspect' who is really 'weaponising gas'
    18 days ago

Reports

Dismiss