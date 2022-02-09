Poland’s central bank hikes rates to nine-year high of 2.75%

Poland’s central bank hikes rates to nine-year high of 2.75%
By bne IntelliNews February 9, 2022

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) raised its reference rate by 50bp to 2.75% on February 8 in the fifth consecutive increase since October.

The increase is aimed at curbing inflation, which has been growing steadily since February and reached 8.6% y/y in December.

The NBP is likely to continue with the current tightening streak. Analysts pencil in the hikes reaching 4%-4.5% in the second half of 2022 before stabilising to ensure economic growth is not stifled.

“Decisions … in the coming months will continue to be aimed at reducing inflation to a level consistent with the NBP inflation target in the medium term,” the NBP said in a statement.

The central bank added that the tightening would go on “while taking into account economic conditions, so as to ensure medium-term price stability and at the same time support sustainable economic growth after the global pandemic shock”.

Poland’s inflation is expected to ease somewhat in the coming months due to cuts to VAT on energy, fuel and food although the cuts were implemented temporarily and will delay an inflation peak, analysts say.

Poland also runs the risk of wage-price spiral this year that will add extra difficulty in containing surging inflation, Capital Economics notes.

“Nominal wage growth surged to a decade-high of 11.2% y/y in December in large part due to the red-hot labour market as the unemployment fell to its pre-pandemic low of 2.9% in December, far below its natural rate of 4.5-5%. These developments have become an increasing cause for concern,” Capital Economics said.

The NBP chief Adam Glapinski is expected today to offer more details on the rationale of the most recent hike increase, as well as an outlook on the pace of further tightening ahead of the central bank’s new inflation and GDP outlook, due in March.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Unique market Turkey facing ‘moment of truth’ for investors says VTB Capital

Romania’s central bank abandons dovish stance with 50bp rate hike

Czech central bank once again hikes interest rates significantly

News

War fears spike on a White House briefing, but the mood in Kharkiv ranges between calm and cynicism

As once more the fears of an “imminent invasion” spike from a White House briefing, the mood in the eastern city of Kharkiv remains one of calm, cynicism and disillusion on February 11.

Russians boost e-fashion 55% in 2021 to $4.5bn on Wildberries

A record-high RUB336bn ($4.5bn) in fashion goods were sold on Russia's largest e-commerce marketplace Wildberries in 2021, a boost of 55%.

How sanctions could hit Russia’s external debt

Sanctions could impinge on the ability of Russian companies and banks to re-finance their external debt, but Russia's relatively low existing debt burden provides it with a degree of insulation.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gets icy reception from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss received an icy reception from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting in Moscow on February 10.

Chaarat Gold delays Kyrgyzstan mine project on investor uncertainty caused by Kumtor seizure

Construction impacted by debt financing setbacks with “cautiousness in the market” attributed to uncertainty caused by actions of populist Japarov administration.

War fears spike on a White House briefing, but the mood in Kharkiv ranges between calm and cynicism
1 hour ago
Russians boost e-fashion 55% in 2021 to $4.5bn on Wildberries
23 hours ago
How sanctions could hit Russia’s external debt
1 day ago
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gets icy reception from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow
1 day ago
Chaarat Gold delays Kyrgyzstan mine project on investor uncertainty caused by Kumtor seizure
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    3 days ago
  2. North Macedonia, Bosnia and Moldova most dependent on Russian gas
    4 days ago
  3. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    19 days ago
  4. Russian ‘soft influence’ in Serbia fuels media war against Ukraine
    5 days ago
  5. Pro-Russian TV channel becomes flashpoint in Ukraine
    2 days ago
  1. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    16 days ago
  2. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    19 days ago
  3. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    1 month ago
  4. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    3 months ago
  5. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss