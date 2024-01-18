Poland’s core inflation continues easing in December

By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw January 18, 2024

Poland’s core inflation, which measures price growth without food and energy, eased to 6.9% y/y in December (chart), the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said on January 16.

Core inflation growth thus eased in the ninth successive month in December, as Poland is expected to enter a period of fast disinflation in the next few months. CPI growth eased 0.3pp to 6.2% y/y in December, the statistical office GUS said earlier this week. 

The inflation drop and the ongoing – if coming to an end – economic slowdown prompted the NBP to cut its reference interest rate by a combined 100bp to 5.75% in September and October.

"We assume that in the coming months, there may be further slight declines in core inflation, which will reach approximately 5% y/y by the end of the first quarter. Afterward, it is expected to remain close to this level until the end of the year,” Santander Bank Polska said in a comment.

The National Bank of Poland is not expected to ease monetary policy soon, as it waits for the new CPI and GDP growth projections, due in March.

Overall, the NBP is currently expected to cut rates by up to 100bp to 4.65% throughout 2024, with caveats attached to the actual inflation trajectory especially once – and if – the government decides to extend price-controlling measures on food and electricity.

In m/m terms, core inflation gained 0.3% in December, following no change m/m the preceding month, the NBP data also showed.

New wave of climate denial online on the rise

Russian sanctions boomerang effect means a year of stagnation for Europe in 2024

Polish CPI eases expansion to 6.2% y/y in December

Data

Four out out five Russians trust Putin

Four out of five Russians (79.8%) trust Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the latest poll by state-owned Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM), Tass reported on January 19.

Romania’s construction works up 12.8% y/y in 12 months to November

Sector expected to lose momentum this year but return to robust growth in 2025-2026 when the infrastructure projects financed under the Resilience Facility must be completed.

Polish CPI eases expansion to 6.2% y/y in December

The reading arrived 0.1pp above the flash estimate published by GUS in early January. The inflation rate remains above the National Bank of Poland’s (NBP’s) target of 1.5%-3.5%, with analysts now doubting that the target is within reach in 2024.

Eurozone faces fifth consecutive quarter of industrial contraction as Germany struggles

Europe slips further into the red as German slowdown for fifth quarter drags the rest of the EU down with it

Romania keeps monetary policy rate at 7%

BNR has kept rate steady for 13 months, helping bring the inflation rate down from over 15% at the end of 2022 to 6.6% in December 2023.

