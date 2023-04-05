Poland’s rate setters expected to hold rates at 6.75% at today’s meeting

Poland’s rate setters expected to hold rates at 6.75% at today’s meeting
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews April 5, 2023

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) is expected to keep rates on hold at a meeting of its monetary policy body on April 5.

Poland’s headline inflation eased in March to 16.2% year on year from 18.4% y/y in February but core inflation – prices without energy and food – continued its growth, rising to 0.3pp to 12.3% y/y in March, according to analyst estimates.

“Headline inflation should subside after the peak in February, due to base effects on energy and fuel prices. However, core inflation should remain persistently high,” ING said in a preview of the NBP meeting.

“Companies still pass costs onto consumers. As a result, CPI in December 2023 should hover around 9% y/y. This is likely to prevent the NBP from easing in 2023. This week's NBP meeting should call that direction,” ING added.

The inflation outlook is complicated by the expected revival of economic activity later this year, according to Santander Bank Polska.

Disinflation could probably accelerate in the scenario of a deeper and more permanent recession in domestic demand. “For the time being, however, we do not see sufficient arguments for a significant deterioration in economic growth forecasts,” Santander said.

Poland’s economic growth dwindled to 0.4% y/y in the fourth quarter, easing from an expansion of 4.5% y/y in Q3. Full-year economic growth is predicted to be no more than 1%, most forecasts say.

Some rate setters offer a more pessimistic outlook on inflation, since the NBP’s inflation projection assumes that price growth will not return to the central bank’s target of 2.5% even in 2025.

"We are in real danger of returning to interest rate increases because inflation will persist at an elevated level and will not fall any more," Ludwik Kotecki told Business Insider Polska.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Polish-Ukrainian unity will ensure Russia’s defeat, Zelenskiy tells Warsaw

Polish manufacturers remain downbeat in March but outlook improves

DON: UK-made Challenger tanks arrive in the Donbas with depleted uranium shells. Is that a war crime?

Data

Kazakhstan services PMI shows March return to business activity growth

Price pressures moderated, with sector expenses rising at slowest pace in 27 months. Output price inflation weakest in over a year. But employment down again.

Romania’s public debt rises by 2% of GDP in January

Romania issued FX bonds twice during the first month of the year.

Ukraine's international reserves surpass pre-war levels to $32bn

Ukraine’s international reserves increased to over $32bn, Interfax Ukraine reported on April 4.

Russia’s service PMI soars to 58.1 in March as the sector bounces back from the sanctions shock

Business activity across the Russian service sector expanded at a steep pace in March, according to the latest PMI data. Output growth quickened to the sharpest since August 2020, as stronger demand conditions supported the upturn.

Romania’s corporate lending lags behind CEE average

Financial intermediation in Romania is the lowest among the 11 EU members in Central and Eastern Europe, finds a survey by eAnalytics.

Kazakhstan services PMI shows March return to business activity growth
14 hours ago
Romania’s public debt rises by 2% of GDP in January
14 hours ago
Ukraine's international reserves surpass pre-war levels to $32bn
1 day ago
Russia’s service PMI soars to 58.1 in March as the sector bounces back from the sanctions shock
1 day ago
Romania’s corporate lending lags behind CEE average
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    6 days ago
  2. Zelenskiy says may be forced to negotiate peace deal if Ukraine loses Bakhmut
    7 days ago
  3. DON: UK-made Challenger tanks arrive in the Donbas with depleted uranium shells. Is that a war crime?
    6 days ago
  4. RAGOZIN: Vision of Russia’s future
    7 days ago
  5. Countries bailed out by China
    3 days ago
  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    16 days ago
  2. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    6 days ago
  3. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    25 days ago
  4. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    1 month ago
  5. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss