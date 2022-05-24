Poland terminates Yamal pipeline agreement ahead of schedule

Poland terminates Yamal pipeline agreement ahead of schedule
The Yamal Pipeline from Russia to Europe has provided the Poland with the majority of its gas imports; it will soon do so no longer. / bne
By Jennifer DeLay May 24, 2022

Poland’s Climate and Environment Minister Anna Moskwa announced on May 23 that her country was terminating its inter-governmental agreement (IGA) with Russia on natural gas deliveries via the Yamal-Europe pipeline.

Moskwa made the decision public in a post on Twitter, saying: “Poland has repudiated the international gas agreement from 1993 on Yamal.” She indicated that Warsaw was stepping away from the deal, which is not officially due to expire until the end of 2022, immediately.

She also stated in the same Twitter post that Poland had taken this step in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has confirmed the accuracy of the Polish government’s determination to become completely independent from Russian gas. We always knew that Gazprom was not a reliable partner,” she wrote.

The minister elaborated on these points later on May 23, telling PAP newswire that Warsaw viewed termination of the Yamal contract as a logical response to the fact that Gazprom, Russia’s state-owned gas giant, had halted shipments to Poland in April. She also stressed, though, that Poland’s decision would not affect shipments through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany, saying that the Polish company Gaz-System that operates the Polish section of the link would continue to keep the gas flowing.

This will allow for Poland to continue using the Yamal-Europe system for reverse-flow shipments from Germany, she added. “Inter-governmental agreements with Russia that are breaching European law should not be in place any longer,” she told PAP. “The Yamal pipeline is functioning in line with the European law, which allows it to be used for reverse supplies of gas from Germany to Poland without interruption.”

Moskwa’s announcement on Twitter is not exactly a surprise. The Polish government has already made it clear that it will not comply with Russia’s demand that Gazprom’s customers pay for gas in rubles, and the country’s national oil and gas concern PGNiG told its Russian supplier in 2019 that it did not intend to extend the Yamal-Europe contract beyond 2022.

Meanwhile, Poland’s Secretary of State for Energy Security Piotr Naimski noted during a public radio broadcast on May 23 that the government had adopted a resolution on the termination of that contract on May 13. Warsaw intends to send Moscow an official notification of its decision today, he said.

Poland has been importing about 10bn cubic metres per year of Russian gas via the Yamal-Europe pipeline. This is enough to cover half of the country’s demand, which currently stands at around 20 bcm per year.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Sibur CFO O’Brien quits as sanctions decimate Russia’s foreign executive ranks

Fall in hydropower production puts Albania’s finances under pressure

EC President Von der Leyen tells Davos countries of future 'don't need oil and gas'

News

Satellite photos appear to show Russian ships stealing Ukrainian grain

Satellites in space have caught Russian ships allegedly stealing Ukrainian grain through Crimea, Ukraine Business News reported on May 25.

Hungarian government to use windfall taxes to rein in deficit and preserve household energy price cap

The announcement is the first open admission by the government about the dismal state of public finances.

Green-left Freedom Movement leader Golob becomes Slovenia’s new prime minister

Golob’s Freedom Movement agreed to form a government with the Social Democrats and the Left after winning the April 25 general election.

Hungarian government declares another state of emergency

Parliament passes tenth amendment to the constitution, giving the radical rightwing government the power to declare a state of emergency in the case of an armed conflict in a neighbouring country.

Russian bond defaults could soar after US lets payment exemption expire

The US won’t extend the General Licence 9A (GL9A), which has allowed the Russian state and its companies to make debt service payment in dollars to international investors.

Satellite photos appear to show Russian ships stealing Ukrainian grain
2 hours ago
Hungarian government to use windfall taxes to rein in deficit and preserve household energy price cap
3 hours ago
Green-left Freedom Movement leader Golob becomes Slovenia’s new prime minister
3 hours ago
Hungarian government declares another state of emergency
1 day ago
Russian bond defaults could soar after US lets payment exemption expire
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. CEE companies weather the COVID-19 crisis
    2 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Sanctions are working, but the West risks isolating Russian reformers instead of galvanising them
    7 days ago
  3. The Mariupol siege is over as the last Azov defenders surrender
    5 days ago
  4. Azov commanders have remained behind in the Mariupol steelworks to continue the fight
    6 days ago
  5. Ruble falls to below RUB60/$1, putting pressure on the Russian budget in 2022
    1 day ago
  1. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    29 days ago
  2. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    22 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    17 days ago
  4. Serbia’s pro-Russian media turn on Putin
    27 days ago
  5. Moldova rejects Ukraine’s offer to seize Transnistria
    28 days ago

Reports

Dismiss