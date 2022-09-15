Poland to freeze electricity price for households up to 2,000 kWh consumption

Poland to freeze electricity price for households up to 2,000 kWh consumption
Poland's Turow power plant. / bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw September 15, 2022

Poland wants to keep electricity prices for households at their current level in 2023, for users with up to 2,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of annual consumption, the chairman of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said on September 13.

Like its neighbours, Poland is facing an energy crisis in 2023 because of the expected huge hikes in electricity and heat prices, which have been pushed up by the war in Ukraine. High costs are already seeing local governments roll out plans to save energy by turning off street lighting or lowering temperatures in public buildings. 

On Monday, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala introduced capping of  prices for households at CZK6 (€0.24) per kWh of electricity and CZK3 (€0.12) per kWh of gas, which households should see already in their November bills

"We launched actions aimed at [guaranteeing] electricity at a fixed price, in fact at the current price, for each family, each household for up to 2,000 kWh [consumption]," Kaczynski told a meeting with voters in the town of Pruszkow near Warsaw. 

Kaczynski added that around two-thirds of households would benefit from the freeze.

Extra relief would be granted to households that will reduce their electricity consumption by at least 10%, Kaczynski pledged.

The freeze is expected to ease the cost of living crisis for many Polish households, their budgets squeezed by inflation and higher mortgage repayments, an effect of anti-inflation rate hikes by the National Bank of Poland (NBP).

Still, many goods and services will become much more expensive in 2023 as electricity prices for companies or municipalities are set to go up.

It remains unclear what price households will pay for consumption above the 2,000-kWh line. 

They are also in for a price shock once the current circumstances – war and the lingering post-pandemic shortages of goods – subside. That is expected to push the government to bring back the higher VAT rate on electricity, lowered from 23% to just 5% to reduce inflation’s impact.

 

 

 

News

IMF makes huge revision to Georgian growth forecast

GDP forecast revised from 3.2% to 9% as “expected negative effects of the war in Ukraine have not materialised so far”.

European Parliament report names Hungary as 'hybrid regime of electoral autocracy'

The report puts pressure on the European Commission not to compromise with Viktor Orban's radical rightwing regime by releasing currently frozen RRF and Cohesion Funds.

Nuclear power's share dropped to record low in OECD, but solar jumped to record highs thanks to hot summer

Germany’s decision to take its nuclear power plants offline, coupled with production problems with France’s NPPs, saw the share of nuclear power in the OECD countries year to date fall to its lowest level ever, but solar boomed.

EU extends oligarch sanctions list, but drops Zhirinovsky and Usmanov’s sister names

The EU extended its six-month sanctions against Russia and the leading oligarchs but dropped several names, including deceased Russian populist politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky, well as Saodat Narzieva, the sister of billionaire Alisher Usmanov.

North Macedonia takes another step towards EU accession despite domestic tensions

The EU's screening process with North Macedonia officially started, but there is persistent unhappiness within the country over concessions made to Bulgaria to unblock the accession process.

