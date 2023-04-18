Polish core inflation climbs to new all-time high of 12.3% y/y in March

/ bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw April 18, 2023

Poland’s core inflation, which measures price growth without food and energy, expanded 12.3% y/y in March (chart), adding 0.3pp to the February reading, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said on April 17.

At a new all-time high, core inflation retained its growth rate diverging from the consumer price index (CPI), which eased 2.3pp to 16.1% y/y in the third month. 

Headline inflation is expected to keep easing throughout 2023, although it appears certain to remain in double digits at the end of the year even - if only just.

Historically, core inflation would fall more or less in line with easing CPI. Analysts say, however, that past trends were nothing like today's when inflation is accompanied by record-low unemployment, which is conducive to wages growing fast. 

Poland's gross wages grew 12.3% y/y in the fourth quarter, trailing inflation by 2.1pp.

With core inflation at the highest level in history and headline inflation easing only incrementally, the National Bank of Poland's (NBP's) reference rate is poised to remain at 6.75%, where it has been since September.

In m/m terms, core inflation grew 1.3% in March, the same expansion rate as in February reading, the NBP data also showed.

European Commission slams bans imposed by Hungary, Poland and Slovakia on Ukrainian grain exports

Polish CPI growth eases to 16.1% y/y in March

ING: IMF remains cautious on world economic outlook

Data

Lower energy, commodity prices not visible in Romania’s industrial output yet

Prices have declined since the hike in gas and commodity prices last year forced many industries to reduce or suspend activity, causing industrial output to drop.

Serbia attracts €11.3bn in FDI in last three years

Almost half the investments were directed towards export-oriented sectors, reflecting Belgrade's efforts to boost its economy through international trade, central bank said.

Polish CPI growth eases to 16.1% y/y in March

Decline from February peak seen as start of gradual descent to high single figures towards the end of the year.

Slower growth in Hungary’s vehicle sector drags down February industrial production

Headline industrial output fell for the second straight month in February, down 4.6% year-on-year.

Russia’s international reserves are back to over $600bn

Russia’s international reserves increased by 1.2%, or $6.9bn, in one week to top $600bn for the first time since the war in Ukraine started, the Central Bank said in a statement on April 13.

