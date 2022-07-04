Polish CPI surges to 15.6% y/y in June

Polish CPI surges to 15.6% y/y in June
By bne IntelliNews July 4, 2022

Polish CPI inflation picked up 1.7pp to 15.6% y/y in June, the statistical office GUS said in a flash estimate on July 1.

The reading is in line with consensus and, with core inflation growth likely easing to below 1pp for the first time this year, CPI expansion may be nearing its peak, analysts say.

With Poland’s PMI index dropping to the lowest point since the worst of the pandemic in early 2020, the National Bank of Poland might ease the pace of its monetary tightening campaign next week.

“The weaker rise in core inflation, coupled with increasingly convincing signs of a potentially deep economic slowdown, suggest a smaller-scale move [by the NBP],” PKO BP said in a comment.

That said, forecasting inflation's peak is laced with uncertainties.

“We expect inflation peak in August/September at slightly above 16% y/y. The precise forecast of the inflation peak is subject to high uncertainty due to difficulties in estimating the effects of the war in Ukraine on the food market, as well as the EU's policy of becoming independent of hydrocarbons imported from Russia,” Bank Millennium said in a comment. 

Unsurprisingly, the increase in the inflation rate came on the back of growth in all major components, GUS showed in the breakdown of the data.  

Food prices grew 14.1% y/y, a slight pick up against a gain of 13.5% y/y in May.

Elsewhere, energy prices went up 35.3% y/y in June after growing 31.4% y/y the preceding month. Fuel prices increased 46.7% y/y in the sixth month, compared to a gain of 35.4% y/y in May.

Core inflation picked up to around 9.2% y/y in June from 8.3% y/y in May, analysts estimate.

The NBP’s hiking its reference interest rate next week is virtually certain. That will be the ninth successive increase in as many months. The market consensus remains for a 75bp push that will land the interest rate at 6.75%. It was 0.1% only in October. 

The target rate level is currently seen at 7%-8%, with numerous risks to the upside. 

In monthly terms, the CPI increased 1.5% in June, the expansion easing 0.2pp versus the preceding month. 

Prices of food and non-alcoholic drinks eased growth to 0.7% m/m, while the gain in prices of energy eased to 3% on the month. Fuel prices, in contrast, accelerated their expansion to 9.4% m/m.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine mulling debt restructuring as the cost of war drains the government’s coffers

Russia services PMI returns to growth as business confidence bounces back from March’s war shock

Czech PMI slips in June

Data

Russia services PMI returns to growth as business confidence bounces back from March’s war shock

Russia registered a return to growth in its service sector in June, according to the latest S&P Global Service Manager’s Index (PMI) data, registering 51.7 in June, up from 48.5 in May – the first growth in four months.

Kazakh manufacturing sector PMI signals further expansion in June amid sharp rise in new orders

Recovery continues after period of disruption caused by the outbreak of war in Ukraine and subsequent imposition of sanctions on Russia

COVID-19 cases start to rise in Southeast Europe just as tourist season starts

After the lifting of most coronavirus related restrictions and a period of low infections, several countries are now reporting the highest numbers of new cases for months.

Czech PMI slips in June

Conditions in the Czech manufacturing sector deteriorated in June for the first time since August 2020, with the index falling from 52.3 to 49.

Serbia's population continues to decline

The population in Serbia continuously decreased in 2002-2021, with the most pronounced decrease seen in southern and eastern Serbia.

Russia services PMI returns to growth as business confidence bounces back from March’s war shock
18 hours ago
Kazakh manufacturing sector PMI signals further expansion in June amid sharp rise in new orders
20 hours ago
COVID-19 cases start to rise in Southeast Europe just as tourist season starts
1 day ago
Czech PMI slips in June
1 day ago
Serbia's population continues to decline
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    5 days ago
  2. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    4 days ago
  3. As Turkey gets Biden backing for F-16s, Greece steals Erdogan thunder by moving for F-35s
    5 days ago
  4. Nato agrees 'fundamental shift' to counter Russia
    6 days ago
  5. Russian economy stable in May, but demand and income contraction deep
    5 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    10 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    17 days ago
  3. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    5 days ago
  4. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    4 days ago
  5. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss