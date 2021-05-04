Polish PMI eases expansion in April amid supply constraints and inflationary pressure

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index declined 0.6 points to 53.7 in April, the first easing since August.
By Wojcich Kosc in Warsaw May 4, 2021

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined 0.6 points to 53.7 in April, the first easing since August, the economic research company IHS Markit said on May 4.

April still was the tenth consecutive month with the index above the 50-point line separating contraction from growth. Manufacturing business conditions remained strong in the fourth month but supply constraints and inflationary pressure intensified, IHS Markit noted.

“Supplier performance reached a new low, driving inflation of both input and output prices to new survey-record rates. Supply shortages and staff absences led to a record rise in backlogs of work, as output rose only marginally and firms sold off existing stock,” the index’s compiler said.

Companies tried to address absenteeism at work, driven by the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, by boosting recruitment in April.

“On the demand side, new orders rose only marginally despite a further strong increase in exports, suggesting weak domestic markets,” IHS Markit also said.

Analysts say that the PMI is currently reflecting the manufacturing sector’s problems in meeting demand but the problems appear to be temporary.

“Together with plans to further lift the restrictions, difficulties may become even more severe in the coming months, posing a downside risk to the rebound in global economic activity. However, that impact should be temporary,” Bank Millennium said in a comment.

“Problems should not obscure very good conditions in the manufacturing sector, which will probably improve further due to domestic factors after restrictions have been permanently lifted,” Bank Millennium added.

Later this month, Poland’s statistics office GUS will present actual industrial production data for April. The reading will be heavily distorted, however, by the extremely low base from the same month in 2020, when Poland went into full lockdown against the coronavirus.

The low base effect already influenced the March reading from Poland’s industrial segment, as growth jumped 18.9% y/y versus just 2.7% y/y in February.

Poland’s GDP surprised to the upside in 2020 with a contraction of just 2.7%. That is the worst result in three decades but still only a minor crisis compared to Italy or Spain.

The Polish economy is currently expected to expand around 3%-4% in 2021 on the back of reinvigorated household consumption, exports, and – to a smaller extent – investment.

The rising industrial prices will also fuel growth in headline inflation. Poland's statistics office GUS estimated April CPI at 4.3% y/y, 1.1pp above the official March data. 

Poland’s CPI surges 4.3% y/y in April

Willingness to be vaccinated rises sharply in Emerging Europe

Poland’s PiS strikes deal with opposition on ratification of EU recovery fund

Bucharest Stock Exchange up 15.7% ytd despite modest performance in April

The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, BET, gained 15.7% in the first four months of this year, with building materials producer Teraplast the top performer.

DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia

Russia and Ukraine are both emerging from the coronacrisis and have had very similar experiences, but as the recovery gets under way Ukraine is beginning to close the gap with Russia.

April PMI shows Covid resurgence undercut Turkish manufacturing

Higher interest rates also appear to have squeezed performance.

Russia’s manufacturing PMI slips to 50.4 in April as growth slows

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Manufacturing PMI registered 50.4 in April, down slightly from 51.1 in March, to signal the slowest improvement in operating conditions in the last four months.

Russia's business and consumer confidence surveys delivered very positive results

Spirits in Russia are picking up as both Rosstat’s business and consumer confidence surveys delivered very positive results.

