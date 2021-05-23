Polish PPI inflation growth picks up to 5.3% y/y in April

Polish PPI inflation growth picks up to 5.3% y/y in April
By bne IntelliNews May 23, 2021

Poland's producer price index (PPI) grew 5.3% y/y in April after expanding 3.9% y/y in March, the country’s statistics office GUS said on May 21.

The April reading marks the fourth consecutive expansion of the index after a 10-month streak of falls or zero growth in factory gate prices, an effect of the overall slowdown in economic activity during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As the economy is picking up now, the accelerating growth of the PPI in April largely owes to skyrocketing prices of commodities, oil refinery products and coking coal, in particular, Poland’s state-run bank PKO BP notes. 

“We expect PPI inflation to increase to 7%-8% y/y this year and its base components will play a large part in this,” PKO BP said.

“For the first time in years, prices of industrial goods, except oil, will have a significant impact on pro-inflationary trends in the economy – that is the effect of bottlenecks and problems with the supply of raw materials and of semi-finished products,” PKO BP added.

That will have an impact on headline inflation, ING says, as producers will be gradually passing on cost increases to consumers. 

“The progress in vaccination and gradual reopening of the economy will soon be complemented by pent-up consumer demand. We should also see further stimulus from the EU Recovery Fund and the Polish Deal," ING wrote.

The PPI data breakdown shows that prices in the most-weighted manufacturing segment grew 5% y/y in April after adding a revised 3.6% y/y in the third month. 

Mining and quarrying prices grew 22.1% y/y (March: +23.3% y/y) in April. 

Electricity, gas, and utility prices expanded 2.5% on the year in the fourt month, the same y/y growth rate as in the preceding month. The water supply segment saw prices ease 0.2pp to 3.3% y/y. 

In monthly terms, the PPI grew 0.5% after adding a revised 1.6% in March, data also show.

The PPI gained 0.2% m/m in mining and quarrying while growing 0.6% m/m in manufacturing. The index expanded 0.1% m/m in the utility segment and in water supply alike.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Polish industrial production continues flight in April against last year’s low base

Poland says it will not comply with EU court’s order to stop Turow mine

bneGREEN: GECF rejects IEA call to end upstream investment

Data

Polish industrial production continues flight in April against last year’s low base

Poland’s industrial production growth skyrocketed 44.5% year on year at constant prices in April 2021, in line with predictions for a sharp rise in activity compared to April 2020.

Serbia’s GDP to rise by more than 6% in 2021, central bank says

Serbia suffered the least impact from the coronacrisis in 2020, with its GDP declining by only 1%.

Georgia's April PPI climbs at fastest rate in a decade

Georgia's Producer Price Index (PPI) for industrial products in April rose by 3.2% m/m and 17.5% y/y, reaching the steepest annual rate seen in a decade.

Bosnia’s foreign trade gains momentum in April

Bosnia’s exports soared by 76% y/y to $679mn in April, while imports rose by 65% to $1.94bn, with both performances sustained by the low base effects.

COVID-19 wipes out around 12.2% of Georgia’s jobs as of Q1

The number of formally employed Georgians decreased by 12.2% y/y in Q1 to 782,000, implying that around 108,000 jobs were wiped out by the coronavirus-driven crisis.

Polish industrial production continues flight in April against last year’s low base
3 hours ago
Serbia’s GDP to rise by more than 6% in 2021, central bank says
1 day ago
Georgia's April PPI climbs at fastest rate in a decade
3 days ago
Bosnia’s foreign trade gains momentum in April
3 days ago
COVID-19 wipes out around 12.2% of Georgia’s jobs as of Q1
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    2 days ago
  2. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    5 days ago
  3. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    14 days ago
  4. Turkey may be ripe for external debt crisis says Wells Fargo
    7 days ago
  5. Belarus' Lukashenko makes his big announcement, but it wasn't about merging Russia and Belarus
    28 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    12 days ago
  2. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    19 days ago
  3. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    14 days ago
  4. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    2 days ago
  5. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    5 days ago

Reports

Dismiss