Polish rate setters set to hold in July as talk of monetary easing intensifies

Polish rate setters set to hold in July as talk of monetary easing intensifies
National Bank of Poland’s rate-setting body is expected to keep rates unchanged at 6.75% for an 11th consecutive meeting on July 7. / bne IntelliNews
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw July 5, 2023

Poland’s Monetary Policy Board (RPP) – the National Bank of Poland’s (NBP’s) rate-setting body – is expected to keep rates unchanged at 6.75% for an 11th consecutive meeting on July 7.

But speculation of an interest rate cut has grown recently in the wake of  comments from NBP Governor Adam Glapinski, who suggested last month that a reduction in interest rates might be on the cards if inflation falls below 10% and if there were grounds for a sustained drop afterwards.

Inflation is near the 10% threshold now – and much earlier than expected  – as price growth surprisingly eased to just 11.5% y/y in June. That is 6.9pp below February's peak.

“The positive inflation surprise in June will likely intensify the dovish rhetoric of the NBP president at the Friday [July 7] press conference,” Bank Millennium said in a comment.

Some analysts say that the odds of a rate cut are now substantial.

"We estimate that the chances of a rate cut after August ... have increased to 65%-70%. We [also] see more than one interest rate cut in 2023 as possible," ING said.

The NBP is also going to release a new inflation and GDP projection tomorrow.

“We believe medium term inflation and economic growth trajectories will not deviate substantially from the March outlook. The inflation forecast will most likely be revised slightly upwards in 2023, influenced by a higher starting point,” Credit Agricole said in an analysis.

“The projection will probably still show that inflation will fall below the upper band for deviations from the inflation target, which is 3.5% y/y, in the second half of 2025,” Credit Agricole also said.

The region’s other independent central banks, which were the first in the EU to raise rates – and to much higher levels than in Western Europe – have so far been reluctant to start to lower them until inflation falls further and government's start to lower budget deficits. The Czech, Estonian and Slovak governments – and to some extent the Hungarian – are beginning to impose austerity policies despite their economies still being in recession or just emerging from it.  

Only the Hungarian National Bank (MNB) has begun loosening, by reducing the interest rate on the one-day quick deposits offered at daily tenders by 100bp to 17% in May.

The Czech central bank, which has held its key rate at 7% for a year, had been anticipated to start cutting rates this summer but now most analysts forecast a rate cut only at the end of the year.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Balkans lift otherwise gloomy Emerging Europe outlook for 2023

Little or no rule of law progress in Poland, Commission says in new report

Mood in Polish manufacturing worsens sharply in June, PMI indicates

News

Little or no rule of law progress in Poland, Commission says in new report

Some progress only took place in “ensuring functional independence of the prosecution service from the government” and on “improving the framework in which the ombudsperson operates”.

Romania's Hidroelectrica valued at €9.4bn in historic IPO

Long-awaited IPO of Romanian hydropower major was the biggest in the history of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

China drew nuclear red line for Russia in Ukraine

During the face-to-face meeting in March Xi delivered a warning to Putin. Since then, Chinese officials have privately taken credit for convincing the Russian president to back down from his veiled threats of using a nuclear weapon against Ukraine.

European Commission criticises Hungary for shortcomings in latest annual report on rule of law

Commission says 'lack of a robust track record of investigations of corruption allegations concerning high-level officials and their immediate circle remains a serious concern'.

MEPs urge EU to sanction secessionist Bosnian Serb leader

Influential MEPs called on Brussels to sanction "brazen secessionist" Milorad Dodik, for systematically undermining Bosnia and its European future.

Little or no rule of law progress in Poland, Commission says in new report
14 hours ago
Romania's Hidroelectrica valued at €9.4bn in historic IPO
14 hours ago
China drew nuclear red line for Russia in Ukraine
14 hours ago
European Commission criticises Hungary for shortcomings in latest annual report on rule of law
15 hours ago
MEPs urge EU to sanction secessionist Bosnian Serb leader
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  2. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    16 days ago
  3. Ukraine security service arrests Russian sleeper agent connected to Kramatorsk cafe attack
    7 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    1 month ago
  5. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    15 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    20 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    15 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  4. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    1 month ago
  5. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss