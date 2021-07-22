Polish retail sales ease growth to 8.6% y/y in June

Polish retail sales grew 8.6% y/y in constant prices in June, versus a gain of 13.9% y/y the preceding month, statistics office GUS said on July 21.

The June increase was clearly slower than in May due to the reduced influence of the low base effect. Shops’ turnover grew in line with market consensus, however, strengthening household consumption as one of the main drivers of Poland’s economic growth in 2021.

“Improvement in the labour market, increased mobility, good income situation, and a solid increase in disposable income all support consumer spending,” Bank Millennium said in a comment on the GUS figures.

All eight main retail segments enjoyed y/y turnover gains at constant prices in June, GUS showed in the breakdown of the data.

Sales of textiles, clothing, and shoes jumped 22.3% y/y in the sixth month. Sales of pharmaceuticals added 17.5% on the year, while car sales enjoyed an expansion of 7.7% y/y.

Food sales grew 1.8% on the year in June, GUS data also show.

As customers returned to brick and mortar stores, the share of online shopping fell to 8.1% of overall sales in June, from 9.1% in May, GUS said.

In monthly terms, retail sales gained 3.5% in constant prices in June after adding 8.2% month-on-month in May. In current prices, turnover expanded 13% y/y (+19.1% y/y in May) in June, while also gaining 3.4% in m/m terms (May: +8.4% m/m).

Seasonally adjusted, retail sales inched up 0.8% m/m in June (+12.2% m/m in May). GUS does not provide seasonally adjusted y/y data.