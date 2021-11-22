Production of passenger cars in Czechia halves y/y in October

Production of passenger cars in Czechia halves y/y in October
In October production at Skoda Auto dropped by 59.2% y/y.
By bne IntelliNews November 22, 2021

Passenger car production in Czechia fell by 47% year-on-year in October to 68,202 vehicles due to shutdowns caused by a shortage of chips, reported the Automotive Industry Association. 

Overall, the number of passenger vehicles produced amounted to 899,855 this year (since January), down by 4% y/y, which has been the worst figures so far since 2014. Compared to 2019 data, the number of passenger cars made dropped by 24.5%. 

"The association's current statistics only track the performance of carmakers, but the decline in domestic and European vehicle production is causing multiple losses, especially on the part of supplier companies. Small and medium-sized companies are particularly at risk. Although some reports in recent weeks indicate a slight improvement, the situation remains extremely tense," said Zdenek Petzl, executive director of the Automotive Industry Association. 

"Already a month ago, the government promised its assistance to companies in the [automotive] sector with partial wage compensation and companies counted on this assistance. Domestic companies are also at a disadvantage against their foreign competitors, which can take advantage of comparable programmes, such as active coursework in Germany or the ongoing similar Antivirus programme in Slovakia," Petzl said.

Hyundai is the only carmaker to resist so far the chip crisis; the company produced 231,600 vehicles in 10M21, up by 21.8% y/y. Its October production dropped by 8.8% y/y to 24,300 cars.

The biggest Czech carmaker Skoda Auto had to significantly reduce production at its domestic plants during October, and its October production dropped by 59.2% y/y. From January until October the company produced 547,174 vehicles (down by 11.0% y/y). 

The share of electric vehicles in domestic production continues to grow; at the end of October the total number of electric vehicles stood at 100,856 cars, representing 11.2% of total production. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Central Europe starts to lock down again

PPF sweetens bid for Moneta in drive to build third-largest Czech bank

Central and Southeast European economies remain fragile, says Vienna Initiative of banks

News

Romanian political crisis ends with formation of unlikely ruling coalition

Romania’s two biggest parties — the National Liberal Party and Social Democratic Party — put aside their rivalry to form a new government headed by Nicolae Ciuca.

Russia’s Gazprom threatens to cut Moldova’s gas off in 48 hours over unpaid bill

Russia’s national gas company Gazprom warned the Moldovan government on November 22 it would cut off gas supplies unless an overdue payment for gas was settled within 48 hours.

Turkey will need emergency rate hikes soon say analysts

Currency sinks to yet another all-time low versus dollar of near 11.50 after defiant Erdogan vows to succeed in his "economic war of independence".

US Senator Menendez submits new harsh Russian sanctions bill if Ukraine invaded

With geopolitical tensions rising to their highest level since April on reports of a Russian troop build-up near Ukraine, US Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez introduced possible harsh new sanctions on Russia to a defence spending bill.

Russian retail investment boom drives IPO of SPB Exchange

Russia's second-largest stock exchange bourse, SPB Exchange, has raised about $175mn in a highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) on its own platform, Reuters reported citing the announcement of the bourse.

Romanian political crisis ends with formation of unlikely ruling coalition
36 minutes ago
Russia’s Gazprom threatens to cut Moldova’s gas off in 48 hours over unpaid bill
57 minutes ago
Turkey will need emergency rate hikes soon say analysts
8 hours ago
US Senator Menendez submits new harsh Russian sanctions bill if Ukraine invaded
15 hours ago
Russian retail investment boom drives IPO of SPB Exchange
18 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    7 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    6 days ago
  3. Russia strikes deal on Iran's multi-trillion dollar Chalous gas field as ‘final act securing control over European energy market’
    6 days ago
  4. Greece goes shopping for new defence relationships
    1 day ago
  5. Albania’s EU accession talks still held up by Bulgarian veto on North Macedonia
    4 days ago
  1. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    1 month ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    7 days ago
  3. Serbian President Vucic reins in Dodik to calm situation in Bosnia
    29 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    6 days ago
  5. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss