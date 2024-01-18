Proliferation of small arms threatens Ghana’s elections, experts say

Analysts have cautioned that the unrestrained distribution of light weapons in Ghana poses a significant threat to the credibility and safety of the December elections and the nation's overall security, writes The Africa Report.

The Ghana National Commission for Small Arms and Light Weapons reports a substantial increase in the use of small arms in the West African country, rising from 240,000 in 2004 to 2.3mn in 2014, the last time a baseline assessment was conducted. Of these, about 1.2mn were legally acquired or registered weapons while the remaining 1.1mn are illicit firearms circulating within the country.

Gyebi Asante, responsible for planning and monitoring at the commission, told The Africa Report that public education is being intensified to discourage the unnecessary possession of weapons.

ENACT, a project funded by the European Union and Interpol, reveals that it costs a mere $9 to produce a makeshift gun in Ghana, with blacksmiths selling them for $90 to $150, depending on the weapon's type and technology.

According to The Africa Report, the surge in small arms in Ghana is attributed to various factors, including illegal arms trade, porous borders, regional conflicts, and clandestine transportation of firearms by Ghanaians living abroad.

Adib Saani, the executive director of the Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building in Accra, said the situation must be addressed to protect Ghana's democratic principles.

Available statistics by the ECOWAS Commission reveal that at least 100 million illegal small arms and light weapons are in circulation in Africa, and West Africa is home to about 10% of them.