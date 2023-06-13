Protests erupt again in northern Kosovo after local Serb’s arrest

Protests erupt again in northern Kosovo after local Serb’s arrest
By bne IntelliNews June 13, 2023

Protests broke out in northern Kosovo on June 13 after the arrest of a local Serb suspected of being involved in attacks against members of the Kosovo Force (KFOR). 

The region has been experiencing unrest since new mayors were installed following by-elections boycotted by the Serbian community, which makes up the majority of the local population. Dozens of people, including members of the international KFOR, were injured in violent clashes at the end of May. 

Svecla confirmed on Facebook on June 13 that an individual identified as the leader of the Civil Defence group and the organiser of attacks on KFOR in Zvecan, northern Kosovo, had been arrested. During the operation to apprehend him, three Kosovo Albanian policemen sustained minor injuries. 

"Kosovo police today arrested Milun Milenkovic-Llune, one of the leaders of the criminal formation "Civil Defence" and the leader of criminal gangs that have terrorised our citizens over the years, attacking members of the Kosovo police and institutions of the Republic of Kosovo,” Svecla wrote.

Three members of the Kosovo police were injured during the operation, according to Svecla. 

Also on June 11, Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti presented a plan aimed at defusing tensions in the Serb-majority north. The proposed measures include holding fresh local elections and reducing the size of the special police force. 

The plan was presented in response to pressure from Western supporters of Kosovo's independence, who have warned that Kosovo will face negative consequences if it fails to de-escalate the situation.

However, the June 13 arrest further raised tensions in the volatile region. Approximately 200 Serbs gathered in North Mitrovica to protest against the arrest. They gathered after sirens sounded in the city, a method commonly used to alert citizens. 

Those present at the protest included lawyers representing the arrested Serbs and senior officials from the Serb List party that represents Serbs in Kosovo.

Significant numbers of Kosovan police in riot gear as well as members of the KFOR peacekeeping force were deployed at the protest. 

Reports from the ground say an explosion was heard. 

