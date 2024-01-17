Protests erupt in Bashkortostan as activist Fail Alsynov faces controversial imprisonment

By bne IntelliNews January 17, 2024

Hundreds of protesters have clashed with police in the Russian republic of Bashkortostan, following the controversial conviction and imprisonment of local activist Fail Alsynov. 

The confrontations erupted in Baymak, a town situated around 1,500 miles (2,414 km) southeast of Moscow, during a trial that saw a four-year prison sentence given to Alsynov for inciting hatred. These disturbances represent one of the most significant protests documented since the onset of the Ukraine war in 2022.

Alsynov, who maintains his innocence, faces charges for his participation in an unsanctioned rally opposing gold mining. The governor of Bashkortostan personally lodged a complaint against Alsynov, accusing him of denigrating other nationalities and inciting anti-government actions. He is also accused of inciting mass riots and assaulting law enforcement officers.

Thousands of Alsynov supporters gathered outside the courthouse, rallying behind the activist. Alsynov is known in the region for being at the forefront of a movement dedicated to preserving Bashkir language and culture, as well as being staunchly opposed to mining operations in the region. The advocacy group, Bashkort, was labelled as extremist in 2020, creating legal troubles for Alsynov. 

As tensions escalated, the protesters voiced their dissent, chanting powerful slogans such as “Fail, we stand with you!” and “Freedom!”, as they called for the removal of Bashkortostan’s governor. 

In response, law enforcement employed teargas and batons in an effort to scatter the crowd, leading to a clash that left dozens injured, resulting in multiple detentions.

