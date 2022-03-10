Protests over fuel price hike spread across Albania

Protests over fuel price hike spread across Albania
By bne IntelliNews March 10, 2022

Protests took place across Albania on the evening of March 10, as demonstrators demanded that the government take action to bring down fuel prices. 

The latest figures show Albania’s annual inflation rate continued its rise in February, climbing to 3.9%, up from 3.7% the previous month. The month-on-month increase in prices also accelerated, to 1.3%. 

The March 10 protests followed smaller protests the previous evening, with numbers growing significantly on the second day.

The largest protest on March 10 was in the capital Tirana but protests also took place in the towns of Durrës, Lushnje, Korca, Skhoder and elsewhere. Protesters blocked major roads and urged drivers to join them, which many did. 

The protests were mainly motivated by the hike in fuel prices, with petrol reaching a record ALL260 per litre, according to Top Channel. However, more broadly protesters expressed their unhappiness with the rise in prices of numerous items in the consumer basket. 

Commodity prices, including prices of oil, grain and metals, have already soared since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Even before the invasion, Albania, like other many other countries, faced steep inflation as prices of energy and food rose on international markets as the world emerged from the coronacrisis. 

This has had a knock-on effect on transport costs, with the price of bus tickets – the main intercity mode of transport for Albanians who don’t own cars – rising across the country. 

Farmers joined the protests in Lushnje and Devoll to complain about the soaring costs of fuel and other inputs.

Lushnje had already been the site of a series of protests by farmers in autumn 2021. 

Prime Minister Edi Rama addressed the nation via Facebook on the evening of March 10, saying there was little the government could do, as the country is not currently producing enough oil or energy to meet demand, and the heavy oil produced in Albania is not suitable for use in cars. He announced that action will be taken against those who speculate on oil prices, but stressed that the government does not set commodity prices. 

Rama warned earlier this week that the threat of a deepening energy crisis is growing daily as Russia and Nato members mull stricter sanctions on each other. He said that in an extreme scenario, Albania could face cuts in supply of oil or energy, but that the government “will do our best to protect our people”. 

However, President Ilir Meta called on the government to bring down fuel prices by cutting taxes, and to adopt a package to support vulnerable families. 

“Albanians, with a minimum wage of €238 per month and about 40% of the population living on incomes below $5.5 per day, are paying today a price for 1 litre of fuel that is more expensive than in European Union countries, where minimum wages range from €500 to €2,250 per month,” Meta wrote on Facebook. 

“The abusive and speculative increase in the price of fuel must be stopped immediately!” he added.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Grain-hungry nations look to second-tier emerging Europe producers

Protesters gather in Tirana as inflation hits 10-year high

Women in emerging Europe have 86% of the economic rights given to men

News

UK expands sanctions to 386 members of Russian Duma

The Foreign Office has imposed asset freezes and travel bans on 386 members of Russia's lower chamber of parliament in response to their support of the recognition of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent.

Lukashenko meets Putin as Minsk tightens the screws

Lukashenko and Putin are meeting in Moscow today amidst this week's sanctions hitting the Belarusian economy hard and Minsk further tightening the screws around public speech and private commercial interests.

Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder flew to Moscow to meet with his close personal friend Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to mediate in the war in Ukraine on March 10.

Turkmenistan prepares for handing of power to Berdimuhamedov’s son

Weekend election a formality that will be neither free nor fair.

Ukraine, Russia talks in Turkey deliver little but diatribe against West from Lavrov

Describes response to Mariupol hospital bombing as “pathetic outcries”, claiming building was taken over by radicals.

UK expands sanctions to 386 members of Russian Duma
1 day ago
Lukashenko meets Putin as Minsk tightens the screws
2 days ago
Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
2 days ago
Turkmenistan prepares for handing of power to Berdimuhamedov’s son
2 days ago
Ukraine, Russia talks in Turkey deliver little but diatribe against West from Lavrov
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    1 day ago
  2. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    2 days ago
  3. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    5 days ago
  4. Ukrainian IT company moves offices from ‘pro-Russian’ Serbia to Croatia
    4 days ago
  5. Ukraine blows up bridge to Transnistria after Tiraspol reasserts its independence
    6 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    1 day ago
  2. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    11 days ago
  3. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    17 days ago
  4. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    2 days ago
  5. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss