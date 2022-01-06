Publicis Groupe takes over Romanian software company Tremend

Publicis Groupe, the third-largest global communications group in the world, has announced the acquisition of the Romanian software solutions provider Tremend, one of the fastest-growing and largest independent software engineering companies in Central and Eastern Europe.

Tremend was founded in 2005 by entrepreneurs Ioan Cocan and Marius Hanganu and provides software solutions and consulting services.

The company estimates €330mn revenues in 2021, up from €21mn in 2020.

Tremend has clients in 20 countries on four continents and about 700 projects launched in sectors such as finance, banking, telecom, automotive, retail and healthcare, making it one of the strongest players in the European IT industry.

The company's clients include the European Commission, Orange, ING, Metropolitan Life, London College and Carrefour.

Tremend has two offices in Romania, in Bucharest and in Brasov, as well as offices in Atlanta in the US, Brussels, London and Luxembourg. Publicis is the third-largest advertising agency in the world, with annual revenues of almost €11bn and about 80,000 employees.

The portfolio of the French group brings together brands such as Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett and Nurun.