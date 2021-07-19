Putin's popularity stable but Duma remains the most unpopular institution in Russia

Putin's popularity stable but Duma remains the most unpopular institution in Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin's popularity remains stable at 66%, but only 39% of Russians approve of the Duma as elections loom.
By bne IntelliNews July 19, 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s personal approval rating remains stable having risen from 65% in April to 67% in May before falling back to 66% in June – a level it has been sitting at for most of the last decade.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s approval rating has been a little more unstable, having sunk slow from 58% at the end of last year to 54% in June, although it jumped briefly to 59% in May.  

The government’s approval has flip-flopped between a slight majority approval in May, with 51% giving the thumbs up vs 47% a thumbs down, and the reverse in June with a 47%/50% split.  

The governors also remain extremely popular, with their approval rating rising to 63% in May – just below Putin’s popularity – before dropping back to 57% in June. The roll-out of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions has been a major factor in the changes here as various regions deal with the crisis differently.  

The Duma remains the most disliked part of the government, with its approval rating falling to a mere 39% in June from 43% in May. That is the lowest level all year and down from the still poor result of 41% approval in January. The disapproval rate for the Duma was 57% in June, slightly higher than 55% that disapproved of it at the start of the year.  

The number of Russians that think the country is going in the “right direction” has also decreased in the summer down to 49% in June from 51% in May, but at the same level as at the start of the year.  

The number that think it is going in the “wrong direction” is up to 43% in June from 40% in May and at the start of the year.

-

This article is from bne IntelliNews Russia monthly country report. Sign up to receive the report to your inbox each month, which covers the slow moving macro- and micro-economic trends, the major political news and a round-up of the main sectors and corporate news. First month is free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

See a sample here

Sign up for a one-month trial here.

Want to see the latest issue? Questions? Get in touch with sales@intellinews.com  

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia to pause support for overheated car market

Russia producer price inflation comes off recent all-time high, but remains over 30% y/y

Da Vinci fund III aims to deRussify its portfolio companies and make them more valuable

Data

Inflation in Ukraine stabilises at 9.5% y/y in June, NBU rates "hold" decision vindicated

Consumer prices in Ukraine increased by 0.2% m/m this June, the same as in June last year. As a result, annual inflation remained at 9.5% y/y. However, core inflation accelerated to 7.3% y/y from 6.9% in May.

Russia producer price inflation comes off recent all-time high, but remains over 30% y/y

After exploding this year, Russia’s producer price index of inflation (PPI) peaked in May but still remains at record highs.

Romania’s current deficit up 85% y/y in January-May, FDI surges 3.2 times

Romania’s current account balance and foreign direct investment figures reveal a sharp increase in the country’s external deficit balanced by stronger FDI.

Polish CPI growth eases to 4.4% y/y in June

June expansion extends the period of ongoing high inflationary pressure in Poland.

North Macedonia’s central bank affirms key rate at 1.25%

North Macedonia’s central bank kept its key rate at the same level of 1.25% on July 14, as it assessed it appropriate for the current economic and financial conditions.

Inflation in Ukraine stabilises at 9.5% y/y in June, NBU rates "hold" decision vindicated
8 hours ago
Russia producer price inflation comes off recent all-time high, but remains over 30% y/y
17 hours ago
Romania’s current deficit up 85% y/y in January-May, FDI surges 3.2 times
3 days ago
Polish CPI growth eases to 4.4% y/y in June
3 days ago
North Macedonia’s central bank affirms key rate at 1.25%
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: Putin’s cybercrime challenge
    7 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Putin’s babies
    5 days ago
  3. DATACRUNCH: demographic disaster in Russia, but a catastrophe in Ukraine
    4 days ago
  4. President Sandu's party wins landslide victory in Moldova's snap election
    7 days ago
  5. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    11 days ago
  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    14 days ago
  2. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    21 days ago
  3. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    11 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Putin’s cybercrime challenge
    7 days ago
  5. Turkish lira coins worth less than scrap value
    17 days ago

Reports

Dismiss