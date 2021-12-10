Putin’s vote in presidential elections falling, but he still doesn't face a challenger

Putin’s vote in presidential elections falling, but he still doesn't face a challenger
Russian president Vladimir Putin has lost 8 percentage points in a Levada poll on the share he would win if elections were held tomorrow, but none of the other candidates can break up above 3% and Putin would sweep victory.
By bne IntelliNews December 10, 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin has lost 8% in a independent pollster the Levada Center poll measuring the share he would win if presidential elections were held tomorrow, but he is still far in front of any other potential candidate.  

Putin has lost 8% in the poll between April 2014 when he commanded a whopping 49% of the poll to 32% this November as his popularity slowly wanes.  

However, his nearest challenger, according to the Levada poll, is firebrand Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky who has seen his share of the vote drop from 4% to 3% over the same period.  

The only other potential candidate to score more than 1% in the hypothetic poll is Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) leader Gennary Zyuganov, who’s share of the vote has fallen slightly more from 4% to 2% over the same period.  

Jailed anti-corruption activist and opposition politician Alexei Navalny has seen his share of the vote increase fractionally over the same period from less than 1% to 1%, but his appeal has actually fallen this dropping from 2% while he was still in Germany last recuperating from a poisoning attack to drop to 1% between April this year and now, according to Levada’s poll.  

After Navalny arrived back in Russia in January he was immediately arrest but at the same time he was subjected to an intense smear campaign by the state-owned media. Nevertheless, although Navalny is widely respected as an anticorruption campaigner, he is not taken seriously as a politician by most Russians, other polls have shown.  

Another Levada survey in February shortly after Navalny organised large public protests against Putin showed  the majority of Russians are indifferent to Navalny’s fate, and those that have an opinion are equally divided between approving of Navalny and disapproving of him. Navalny plays the role less of an opposition leader or potential new president than that of a catalyst that will provoke more political awareness in the Russian people and more importantly, within the existing systemic political parties, which has the potential to change Russian domestic politics from within the system.

Levada ask respondents: “If the election of the president of Russia would be held on the nearest Sunday, would you take part in them, and if yes - whom of the current politicians would you vote for?” Respondents did not pick from a list but themselves named the politician for whom they would like to vote but could only chose one name.  

Among those who had made their choice and were ready to take part in the elections at the time of the poll, Vladimir Putin would win 49% of the votes as of this November, which is 7% less than in April of this year, says Levada. LDPR chief Zhirinovsky would take 5%, KPRF leader 3% and independent Pavel Grudinin would win 2%.

The electoral ratings of political parties among all Russians are stable, with the exception of United Russia, whose rating has dropped by 3% compared to October.

 

Election results for all respondents if elections held on Sunday
 

Apr 14

Jan 16

Apr 17

Jan 18

Mar.19

Jul.19

Dec 19

Aug 20

Nov 20

Apr 21

Nov 21

Vladimir Putin

49

53

48

57

41

40

38

40

39

40

32

Vladimir Zhirinovsky

4

3

3

4

5

3

4

4

6

4

3

Gennady Zyuganov

4

4

3

1

2

1

2

1

2

2

2

Pavel Grudinin

-

-

-

5

4

3

3

1

1

1

1

Sergei Shoigu

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

Nikolay Bondarenko

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

1

Mikhail Mishustin

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

1

1

1

Alexey Navalny

<1

1

1

<1

1

1

2

2

2

2

1

Other (those with <0.5%,"against all"

3

2

2

2

3

2

2

2

2

3

3

don’t know

21

17

19

12

19

23

20

19

16

18

21

won't vote

10

11

13

12

19

19

22

22

24

23

27

source: Levada Center

 

 

Election results for respondents that intend to vote if elections held on Sunday
 

Apr 14

Jan 16

Apr 17

Jan 18

Mar.19

Jul.19

Dec 19

Aug 20

Nov 20

Apr 21

Nov 21

Vladimir Putin

60

66

62

70

55

54

53

56

55

56

49

Vladimir Zhirinovsky

5

3

4

5

6

4

6

5

9

6

5

Gennady Zyuganov

5

5

3

1

2

1

3

2

2

2

3

Pavel Grudinin

-

-

-

6

5

4

4

2

1

1

2

Sergei Shoigu

1

2

1

<1

1

1

1

1

1

1

2

Nikolay Bondarenko

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

1

Mikhail Mishustin

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2

1

1

1

Alexey Navalny

<1

1

1

<1

1

1

2

2

2

2

1

Sergey Furgal

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

1

Another

3

2

3

2

4

2

3

3

4

3

4

I don’t know who I would vote for

26

21

25

15

25

31

27

27

23

26

31

source: Levada Center

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

DEATH OF THE SOVIET UNION: Widespread nostalgia but no going back

European gas storage falling fast, on course to end the heating season with only 10% left in storage

Biden pledges no backstage talks with Russia about Nato’s eastern flank

Data

European gas storage falling fast, on course to end the heating season with only 10% left in storage

Gas storage in Europe continues to fall at worrying rates, suggesting storage levels will fall to their lowest level in ten years of around 10% by the end of the heating in the last week of March.

Unemployment in Georgia up 2.5pp y/y to 19.5% in Q3

In the fourth quarter, the base effects will dissipate and the annual figures may decrease.

Ukraine’s NBU hikes rates by 50bp to 9% to curb high inflation

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) hiked rates by 50bp on December 9 to bring the prime rate to 9% as it continues to fight stubbornly high inflation.

Hungary’s consumer prices rise by 7.4% in November

Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy recently revised the MNB’s 2022 inflation target to 4.7-5.1%, well over the present guidance of 3.4-3.8%.

Romania’s public debt to GDP ratio edged up by only 1.1pp in January-September

Political turmoil this autumn prevented the executive from tapping foreign markets as planned.

European gas storage falling fast, on course to end the heating season with only 10% left in storage
19 hours ago
Unemployment in Georgia up 2.5pp y/y to 19.5% in Q3
1 day ago
Ukraine’s NBU hikes rates by 50bp to 9% to curb high inflation
1 day ago
Hungary’s consumer prices rise by 7.4% in November
1 day ago
Romania’s public debt to GDP ratio edged up by only 1.1pp in January-September
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: US expats homeless in Russia
    3 days ago
  2. DON: Blunting the Javelin? – The prospects for Nato participation in a Ukraine-Russia war
    7 days ago
  3. Serbian president accuses Rio Tinto’s rivals of being behind anti-mining protests
    7 days ago
  4. Belarus to stand with Russia if war breaks out in Ukraine
    4 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    16 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    16 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    25 days ago
  3. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    15 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    23 days ago
  5. Ready for war at any time in southern Armenia
    13 days ago

Reports

Dismiss