Putin to attend ceremony laying foundation stone at Egypt's El Dabaa NPP -- via video

By bne IntelliNews January 23, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin will join his Egyptian counterpart for a ceremony placing the foundation stone of the fourth generating unit of the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) on January 23 via video link, the Kremlin press service reports.

El Dabaa NPP is being constructed by Russian state-owned nuclear power plant maker Rosatom. By not attending the ceremony in person, Putin, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague, will spare Egypt from having to decide whether to arrest the Russian leader.

Rosatom broke ground on the construction of Egypt’s first NPP in El Dabaa, on the Mediterranean north coast roughly 300 km northwest of Cairo, in July 2022. The Russian company is building four cutting-edge power units of the VVER-1200 design at El-Dabaa. Each of the four units has a generating capacity equivalent to 1200 MW using generation III+ VVER-1200 reactors.

The construction phase of the project is to be completed by 2028-2029 at a total estimated cost of $30bn. Russia has extended a $25bn vendor credit to Egypt to finance 85% of the construction costs of the project.

The loan was extended on concessional terms carrying a 3% annual interest rate with repayments scheduled to start from October 2029. The remaining project costs will be covered by the Egyptian side, including through private investors.

According to the terms of the contract, the Rosatom-led consortium will build the El-Dabaa NPP, deliver Russian nuclear fuel for its entire life cycle (about 60 years), and assist the Egyptian side in training personnel training and supporting them in operating and servicing the NPP for its first 10 years.

Within the framework of another agreement, the Russians will build a special storage facility and deliver casks for storing spent nuclear fuel.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola buys stake in Dangote Cement

Nigerian entrepreneur and investor Femi Otedola has made an investment in Dangote Cement, the leading cement company in the country. The size of the investment remains undisclosed, but Nigerian ... more

Fintech guru Ukheshe acquires 100% of ecommerce group EFTCorp in "market-moving" deal

Ukheshe International (Ukheshe), a UK-headquartered fintech enabler, has acquired 100% of EFT Corporation (EFTCorp) from Loita Transaction Services, a pan-African payment solutions and financial ... more

Nigeria to allow power distribution companies to buy directly from generation companies

Nigeria's power distribution companies (DisCos) have been granted permission by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to purchase electricity directly from generation companies ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
    2 days ago
  2. Iran vows revenge after Israeli attack on Damascus
    3 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No, World War III is not on the horizon
    3 days ago
  4. Who was Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in the IRGC strikes?
    7 days ago
  5. Russia and China maintain grip on Kazakhstan’s uranium supply amid US and EU high reliance on it
    4 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    18 days ago
  4. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    8 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss