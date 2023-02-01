RBI's 2022 profits soar to €3.6bn, with Russian operations representing more than half

RBI's 2022 profits soar to €3.6bn, with Russian operations representing more than half
RBI shares collapsed by 60% from February 10 just before the invasion to March 7. / RBI
By bne IntelliNews February 1, 2023

Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), the second-largest cross-border bank in Central and Eastern Europe by assets, made a better than expected consolidated net profit of €3.627bn in 2022, up 164%, with more than half the profit coming from its Russian operations.

In the fourth quarter net profit soared from €317mn a year ago to €826mn.

Excluding Russia and Belarus, as well as a gain on the sale of its Bulgarian unit, 2022 consolidated profit was €982mn, up 35% year on year.

The Austrian lender, which has become more and more reliant on its Russian business over the years, is rethinking its presence in the country, where it is the 10th largest bank by assets. Currently it cannot withdraw any profits from its Russian business, where profits have boomed, partly from the strength of the ruble.

However, it has come under criticism because it seems to be in no hurry to leave – its workforce in Russia actually rose last year – and appears to be waiting until President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine comes to an end so it can return to business as usual.

Excluding Russia and Belarus, net interest income was €3.399mn, up 37% y/y due to higher interest rates and volumes. Net interest margin rose to 2.59% from 2.01% on higher interest rates. However, RBI guided that NII this year would be lower at between €3.2bn and €3.4bn, excluding Russia and Belarus.

Net fee and commission income excluding Russia and Belarus was €1.739mn, up 16% y/y. It predicts €1.6bn this year.

Risk costs were €949mn, of which €490mn was booked in Russia and Belarus. The bank has increased its overall provisioning ratio from 0.30% in 2021 to 0.73%, while the non-performing exposure ratio was flat at 1.6%

The bank’s transitional CET ratio was 16.0% compared with 13.1% a year ago. It predicts 15% this year.

The consolidated return on equity soared from 10.9% to 26.8%. It expects this to return to around 10% this year.

RBI shares collapsed by 60% from February 10 just before the invasion to March 7. Currently the shares trade around €15.90, down 37% y/y.

RBI recommended a dividend of €0.80 per share.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Geopolitics overshadows Western Balkan nearshoring ambitions

Only Hungary and Russia heading for recession in 2023 as Emerging Europe shows its resilience

M&A in Emerging Europe fell by 20% to €32.93bn in 2022

News

Bulgaria starts construction of gas link with Serbia

New pipeline with capacity of up to 1.8 bcm a year will help increase energy security and diversify gas supplies in the region.

Hawkish Iran helped stop larger Azerbaijani attacks says Armenia

As heavily armed Baku turns screw on Yerevan in ongoing confrontation, Tehran’s position is described as “music to Armenia’s ears”.

Only Hungary and Russia heading for recession in 2023 as Emerging Europe shows its resilience

wiiw believes that most countries of the region have “probably already digested” most of the economic shock caused by the Ukraine war, provided Russia does not escalate the conflict further.

Czech president-elect Pavel calls for in-depth probe of presidential office

Winner of election wants investigation of President Milos Zeman's office, which "conducted extensive activities of its own, often in a grey zone, if not directly beyond the legal boundaries".

Transparency International ranks Hungary as most corrupt EU country

Never has one country slid so far in the ranking in a decade as Viktor Orban's government has according to the anti-corruption watchdog.

Bulgaria starts construction of gas link with Serbia
2 hours ago
Hawkish Iran helped stop larger Azerbaijani attacks says Armenia
17 hours ago
Only Hungary and Russia heading for recession in 2023 as Emerging Europe shows its resilience
1 day ago
Czech president-elect Pavel calls for in-depth probe of presidential office
1 day ago
Transparency International ranks Hungary as most corrupt EU country
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    8 days ago
  2. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    9 days ago
  3. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    10 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    22 days ago
  5. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago
  1. Russian lawmakers warn Moldova’s Nato aspirations may lead to its destruction
    8 days ago
  2. Kick Turkey out of Nato? Members will start considering it warns ex-commander
    10 days ago
  3. Ukraine spiralling towards default, according to Fitch
    9 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    22 days ago
  5. The woman who discovered Jack Dorsey's new bitcoin bet in Africa first
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss