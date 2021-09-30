Real wages increase 11% y/y in August

By Cameron Jones in London September 30, 2021

Real wages in Ukraine rose 10.9% year on year in August, accelerating from 10.2% y/y growth in July, the State Statistics Service reported on September 28. The average monthly nominal wage amounted to UAH13,997 ($523), declining from UAH14,345 ($526) in July, or 2.2% m/m in real terms.

The leaders for average monthly wages were the City of Kyiv (UAH20,358 ($758)), and Ukrainian-controlled Donetsk (UAH14,848 ($564)) and Kyiv (UAH14,228 ($526)) regions. The largest average nominal wage increase was in hospitality and catering services (57.3% y/y), arts, sports and recreation (30.3% y/y), healthcare and social assistance (28.4% y/y) as well agriculture (28.3% y/y).

Within the industrial sector, the highest growth of nominal wages was in metallurgy (25.4% y/y), pharmaceuticals (23.8% y/y) and the textile industry (19.4% y/y).

The high growth rate of wages has been prompted by the current economic recovery and a high demand for labour. Analysts at Concorde Capital expect real wages will rise 8-9% y/y in 2021.

 

Data

Kosovo’s economic growth speeds up to 16.3% y/y in 2Q21

Strong performance in retail, hospitality and construction sectors drove up Kosovo's GDP.

Russia’s Ministry of Economic Development ups GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 4.2%

In preparation for the 2022-24 Russian federal budget, the Ministry of Economic Development has released new predictions for macroeconomic indicators from 2021-24, BMB Russia reports.

Russian banks extend profits in August, on track to earn a record RUB2.5 trillion this year

The sector's net profit in August amounted to RUB244bn with a return on capital of 26% in annual terms. The profits were 7% more than the July result of RUB229bn.

Russia’s PPI inflation up 1.5% to 28.6% in August

The inflation of Russian consumer prices has soared to uncomfortable highs, but those of producer prices have grown even faster, although the pace of growth has slowed somewhat in the last two months.

Montenegro’s economy posts strong 19% y/y growth in 2Q21, higher than EU average

Montenegro’s GDP growth was much higher than the EU average of 14.2%, as it recovered from a steep contraction in 2Q20.

