Report says Russian gas supplies to Europe via TurkStream now endangered

Report says Russian gas supplies to Europe via TurkStream now endangered
Black Sea section of TurkStream pipeline under construction in 2019. / wiki.
By bne IntelIiNews September 29, 2022

Russia is reportedly taking the position that Western sanctions prevent it from maintaining the crucial TurkStream natural gas pipeline that supplies Turkey, countries in the Balkans and Hungary.

If the pipeline was to be shut down, it would exacerbate Europe's energy crisis, already this week worsened by mysterious explosions that have put three of the four strands of the Nord Stream Russia-Germany two-pipeline system beyond repair.

In a letter to managers of South Stream Transport B.V. on September 14—obtained by media outlet RFE/RL—company director Oleg Aksyutin ordered them to cease all work on TurkStream, including cancelling contracts with Western suppliers.

South Stream Transport B.V., a Dutch unit of Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom that is responsible for operating the underwater Black Sea pipeline that provides a key route for Turkey-bound and Balkans-and-Hungary-bound gas, was reported as saying that the Netherlands revoked its licence as of September 17.

"Suspend the execution of all contracts related to the technical support of the gas pipeline," Aksyutin was cited as writing in the letter, "including design, manufacture, assembly, testing, repair, maintenance, and training."

South Steam has the capacity to annually deliver 33bn cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas. Turkey consumes half of that provision, while the rest is sent on a pipeline (sometimes referred to as Balkan Stream) dedicated to deliveries via Bulgaria to the Balkans and Central Europe, especially to Serbia,  North Macedonia and Hungary.

RFE/RL pointed out that TurkStream lies 3 kilometres below the sea in waters with high seismic activity. It said specialised ships frequently monitor the infrastructure for damage and make rapid repairs. The required monitoring and repair equipment is mainly imported from the West.

The contract revocation meant that "no one will be able to carry out repairs if a pipe is damaged, gas leaks, or if a part of the pipeline comes apart due to an earthquake. In fact, the company has lost operational control over the pipeline, the Russian branch has lost contact with the corporate centre," a Russian source at South Stream Transport B.V. informed RFE/RL.

Western countries have accused Moscow of using the Ukraine war sanctions imposed on Russia by the West as a pretext to cut gas exports to Europe. Russia’s plan, they say, is to deal Europe severe economic blows and potentially leave European households exposed to winter weather, thereby undermining support for the EU’s backing of Ukraine.

The EU last year received 40% of its gas needs from Russia, but many member states now want to wean themselves off Russian gas supplies entirely, seeing it has a now hugely unreliable supplier that has become a threat to their energy security.

Hungary Today on September 29 reported Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto as telling a meeting of energy ministers from the Organisation of Turkic States (OCT) in Almaty, Kazakhstan, that without an operational TurkStream, Hungary would be in big trouble.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has this week briefed reporters that he foresees no problems affecting Russian gas supplies to Turkey this winter.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kremlin preparing for a protracted conflict by putting Russian economy onto a war footing

Hungary’s forint slides to new low after central bank ends tightening cycle

Might Trussonomics be a branch of Erdoganomics?

News

Kremlin preparing for a protracted conflict by putting Russian economy onto a war footing

Details from the draft 2023-2025 budget show that spending on the Russian army this year will rise by half to RUB5 trillion.

Hungary’s forint slides to new low after central bank ends tightening cycle

The Hungarian currency has become the third worst-performing EM currency in 2022 after the Argentine peso and the Turkish lira.

Might Trussonomics be a branch of Erdoganomics?

Turkish expat who fled collapse of lira to London alarmed by Liz Truss’ self-inflicted blow to UK economy.

Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair

The disabling of Nord Stream has spooked markets as it removes the possibility of resuming deliveries of gas in the depth of winter if an energy crisis becomes acute.

EU prepares eighth sanction package against Russia, including oil price cap but no ban on diamond trading

The draft measures will be considered by the 27 member countries, where they need unanimous approval.

Kremlin preparing for a protracted conflict by putting Russian economy onto a war footing
2 hours ago
Hungary’s forint slides to new low after central bank ends tightening cycle
5 hours ago
Might Trussonomics be a branch of Erdoganomics?
10 hours ago
Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
1 day ago
EU prepares eighth sanction package against Russia, including oil price cap but no ban on diamond trading
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    3 days ago
  2. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    9 days ago
  3. Pressure drops in Nord Stream pipelines as gas leaks into sea
    3 days ago
  4. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    1 day ago
  5. Kazakhstan offers Europe chance to kick its Russian uranium habit
    3 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    9 days ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    17 days ago
  3. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    30 days ago
  4. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    3 days ago
  5. Czech and German authorities disrupt network exporting Novichok chemicals to Russia
    28 days ago

Reports

Dismiss