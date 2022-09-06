Retail sales growth slows in Hungary as food inflation surges to 30%

/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 6, 2022

Retail sales growth in Hungary slowed to 3.8% y/y in July (chart), down from 4.1% in the previous month, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) announced on Monday. Adjusted for calendar year effects, retail sales increased by 4.3%. On a monthly basis, turnover of shops grew 0.5%.

The breakdown by sectors shows that fuel sales were the driver of growth during the month, as sales jumped 27.6% on an annual basis. Food sales on the other hand contracted 2.9% y/y as food inflation surged to 30% y/y in the first seven months. Non-food sales edged up 3.2% y/y in the same period.

Retail sales got a boost from the pre-election transfers between February and May, but its impacts have faded.

In absolute terms, retail sales came to HUF1.47 trillion (€3.6bn).

Food sales accounted for 47% of the total, non-food sales for 34% and sales at petrol stations for 19%. Online and mail-order sales rose 2.9%.

In the first six months, retail sales rose by 9.3%, according to both adjusted and unadjusted data, lifted by massive wage growth and the government’s pre-election handouts.

Food sales increased by 1.4%, non-food sales rose 11% and motor fuel sales climbed 29.6% during the period.

Analysts are projecting strong growth in the first half to slow considerably as soaring energy prices and the impact of the fiscal tightening of the government will reduce the disposable income of households.

The rise in overhead costs, companies passing on windfall taxes and the possible phase-out of price caps will contribute to the slowdown of the sector, Erste Bank said in a note.

Retail sales growth could continue to decelerate in the coming months due to rising energy bills and rising inflation, according to Magyar Bankholding analysts, who attributed the drop in food sales to the recovery in the catering sector as more consumers eat out rather than stock up at the supermarket.

ING Bank senior analyst Peter Virovacz said July retail sales data foreshadow a sharp slowdown in consumption as the third quarter kicks off.

Households have begun to adjust their spending patterns to higher inflation, and the impact of fiscal tightening, the phase-out of energy subsidies and the potential unwinding of price caps.

Virovacz did not rule out that economic output will decline in the third quarter on a quarterly basis, as consumption has been a major driver of Hungary’s 7.3% growth in the first half.

Putin gives very upbeat forecast on this year results: no deficit and 2-2.5% GDP contraction

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the most optimistic forecast for this year’s economic performance of any government yet, saying that there will be no budget deficit and that economic contraction will be no more than 2.5% on September 7.

Hungarian inflation jumps to 24-year high in August

Hungary’s annualised CPI accelerated to 15.6% from 13.7% in July.

Hungary’s industry shows resiliency in July

The output of Hungary's industrial sector rose 4.0% y/y in July, picking up from a 1.5% increase in the previous month.

Romania’s unexpected Q2 economic growth driven by services and piling-up inventory

Romania’s GDP increased by 5.3% y/y in Q2, driven by the services sector and a significant increase in inventory.

Russia-China trade up by a third this year, on course for $200bn

Russo-Chinese trade turnover was up by 31.4% in the first eight months of this year to $117bn and is on course to hit $200bn, the General Administration of Customs of China reported on September 7.

