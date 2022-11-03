Revenues from online sales in Slovenia up 42% in 2021

The value of online sales in Slovenia totalled around €4.48bn without VAT in 2021, which is up by 42% from a year earlier, the statistics office said on November 3.

2021 was another year with substantial growth of online sales in Slovenia, following the record set in 2020 during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

33% of the turnover was generated by small firms, 39% by medium-sized firms and 28% by large enterprises, the statistics office said.

92% of the online sales was generated via companies' own websites or the parent enterprise's website and 8% via e-marketplaces.



69% of the turnover generated with web sales was generated by enterprises with web sales to other firms or public authorities and 31% to private consumers.

Online sales to private consumers jumped by 39% y/y to €1.39bn.

53% of this turnover was generated by enterprises with web sales in Slovenia, 40% to other EU member countries and 7% to the rest of the world.