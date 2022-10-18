Rise in textile exports pushes up Albania’s exports in September

Rise in textile exports pushes up Albania’s exports in September
/ Instat
By bne IntelliNews October 18, 2022

Albania’s exports reached ALL39bn (€333mn) in September, increasing by 16.3% year on year and 9.5% compared to the previous month, data from statistics office Instat showed. 

The biggest contributor to the annual rise in exports was the textiles and footwear sector. Exports from Albania’s large textiles and footwear sector grew strongly, pushing up total exports by 5.8 percentage points (pp). 

Albania’s strength in this area dates back to the communist era, when textile production and garment manufacturing was one of the most important sectors of the economy. It developed later thanks to Albania’s low costs and its proximity to Italy, one of the world’s fashion capitals. However, the sector was badly hit by the pandemic, and is only now recovering. 

This also contributed to the 16.8% y/y increase in exports to Italy. Typically, clothes and shoes are exported almost complete from Albania to Italy, where Italian workers add the final touches and packaging, allowing the products to go out to the shops with the prestigious ‘Made in Italy’ label.

Another major contributor to the overall increase in exports was mineral, fuels and electricity, which added 5.2 pp, followed by machinery, equipment and spare parts (3.0 pp). 

However, exports in some segments decreased, with a fall in exports of construction materials and metals dragging down total growth by 1.3 pp. 

Meanwhile, Albania’s imports also showed a substantial increase in September, rising by 27.4% y/y and 10.5% month on month to reach ALL88bn. That left Albania with a substantial trade deficit of ALL49bn, up 37.6% y/y and 11.3% m/m. 

Albania, like other countries, has been affected by rising costs of imported products, with costs accelerating since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

The biggest contributors to the annual rise in imports were construction materials and metals (8.8 pp), minerals, fuels and electricity (5.7 pp) and machinery, equipment and spare parts (5.2 pp). 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Emerging Europe is growing faster than expected this year but will stagnate in 2023, says wiiw

VISEGRAD BLOG: European family gathering mostly avoids fights

Pessimistic Albanians don’t rate any local politicians

Data

Turkey slashes policy rate further by 150bp despite 83% inflation

President Erdogan still tearing up the books on conventional economic policy in his dash for growth ahead of elections.

Polish industrial production surprises positively with 9.8% y/y expansion in September

Seasonally adjusted, output growth came in at 10.3% y/y in September following a gain of 11.2% y/y the preceding month.

BNR expects Romanian inflation to keep rising until year-end

The central bank's new assessments also pointed to a marked slowdown in economic growth in H2.

Most of Europe still dependent on oil and gas for fuel

Europe is hoping to wean itself off Russian gas and turn to renewables but only a few countries rely on hydropower for the majority of their energy needs, while most of the rest of Europe relies on oil and gas.

Bulgaria’s inflation reaches new record of 18.7% y/y in September

Inflation has been rising for 19 consecutive months but started speeding up in the past several months due to surging energy prices.

Turkey slashes policy rate further by 150bp despite 83% inflation
13 hours ago
Polish industrial production surprises positively with 9.8% y/y expansion in September
22 hours ago
BNR expects Romanian inflation to keep rising until year-end
1 day ago
Most of Europe still dependent on oil and gas for fuel
3 days ago
Bulgaria’s inflation reaches new record of 18.7% y/y in September
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    1 year ago
  2. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    9 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Political stalemate leaves battlefield with casting vote
    3 days ago
  4. Interior minister says Serbia ‘doesn’t belong’ in the EU
    4 days ago
  5. HESS: Tajikistan’s President Rahmon demands respect from Russia
    4 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    1 month ago
  2. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    13 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    22 days ago
  4. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    24 days ago
  5. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss