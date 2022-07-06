Rising industrial prices still put pressure on Romania’s headline inflation

Rising industrial prices still put pressure on Romania’s headline inflation
By bne IntelliNews July 6, 2022

Industrial, or factory-gate, prices in Romania have increased by 46.6% y/y in May, driven up by the rising energy prices, according to the statistics office INS.

The average price of electricity, gas and steam increased by 136% y/y and the price of energy, in general, rose by 130% y/y.

The prices of intermediate goods — a good proxy for the overall inflationary developments because of its lower volatility and for illustrating the pass-through of energy prices to end-user (consumer) prices — increased by 34% y/y or by 48% compared to two years ago in May 2020.

This will maintain significant inflationary pressures over the coming quarters.

Consumer goods prices increased by comparatively slower rates that are still in the double-digit area: by 18% for durable goods and by 15% for non-durable goods.

The INS will announce the June consumer inflation figure, expected to be above 15%, on July 12.

Headline inflation rose to 14.5% y/y in May, up from 13.8% y/y in April, the statistics office INS announced.

It will not drop in the single-digit area until mid-2023, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) estimates.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kyrgyzstan fears losing economic crown jewels if it delays China debt repayments

Hungarian central bank scrambles to prop up sinking forint

Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine gradually impacting the economy

Data

Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine gradually impacting the economy

The effects of the Russian war of aggression are gradually beginning to be seen more widely in the Russian economy.

Czech industrial production slightly up again in May

After three months of decline, Czech industrial output in May grew by 3.3% year-on-year.

Emerging markets see $4bn of outflows in June as global recession fears grow

Pockets of weakness persist in emerging markets where real interest rates are deeply negative – and risks for those countries are rapidly mounting.

Serbia raises key rate to 2.75% due to inflationary pressures

Latest increase in reference interest rate follows raise from 2.5% from 2% in June as inflation continues to accelerate.

Spending by Ukrainian refugees helps push up Romania's retail sales in May

Romania’s retail sales up 8.1% y/y in May, pushed up by refugees' spending as well as households front-loading planned expenditures before expected price rises.

Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine gradually impacting the economy
2 days ago
Czech industrial production slightly up again in May
2 days ago
Emerging markets see $4bn of outflows in June as global recession fears grow
2 days ago
Serbia raises key rate to 2.75% due to inflationary pressures
3 days ago
Spending by Ukrainian refugees helps push up Romania's retail sales in May
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    9 days ago
  2. Uzbekistan declares state of emergency in Karakalpakstan over Nukus protests
    7 days ago
  3. CENTRAL ASIA BLOG: Tashkent’s deadly miscalculation in Karakalpakstan
    5 days ago
  4. Kremlin VTB bank to be hit by investor class action for seizing foreign shares
    4 days ago
  5. Ukraine is running out of money and Naftogaz is close to a bond default
    2 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    14 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    22 days ago
  3. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    10 days ago
  4. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    9 days ago
  5. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    17 days ago

Reports

Dismiss