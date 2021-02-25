Romania expects to get €720mn from sale of 5G licenses this year

Romania expects to get €720mn from sale of 5G licenses this year
By bne IntelliNews February 25, 2021

Revenues generated to the state budget by the sale of the entire 5G frequency spectrum could "easily" exceed RON3.6bn (€720mn), compared to a starting price of RON2.5bn, Eduard Lovin, vice-president of the communication market regulator (ANCOM), estimated in an online conference.

At the beginning of February this year, ANCOM announced, in its Action Plan for 2021, that it will adopt this year a decision on organising the selection procedure for granting the rights to use the radio spectrum available for the implementation of new technologies (5G).

On January 29, 2020, the European Commission (EC) approved a common set of instruments comprising mitigation measures agreed by member states to address the security risks associated with introducing the 5G technology, the fifth generation of mobile networks.

Romanian lawmakers were waiting for the EC's decision so they could amend the national legislation accordingly before the 5G auctions.

Related Content

Coronacrisis boosts e-commerce in North Macedonia as shopping habits change

Romanian IT company Bittnet enters FTSE Russell indices

Online is in vogue in Romania

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Coronacrisis boosts e-commerce in North Macedonia as shopping habits change

Romanian IT company Bittnet enters FTSE Russell indices

Online is in vogue in Romania

Tech

Romanian IT company Bittnet enters FTSE Russell indices

Romania will now have four companies in the FTSE Russell indices following its upgrade to secondary emerging market status last year.

Nato and North Macedonia sign agreement on preventing cyber incidents

MoU to help North Macedonia increase its resilience to cyber threats.

Rent-a-car app Yolcu360 tops Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Turkey 2020 ranking

Virtual studio developer Zero Density placed second while online streaming platform BluTV ranked third.

Croatia’s Photomath raises $23mn funding

The Photomath app has more than 220mn downloads globally, helping students and parents solve maths problems using a smartphone.

Russian message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement

In January the popular messaging service WhatsApp experienced an exodus of users. Most of them went to Telegram, which is now looking for money to continue its development.

Romanian IT company Bittnet enters FTSE Russell indices
2 days ago
Nato and North Macedonia sign agreement on preventing cyber incidents
4 days ago
Rent-a-car app Yolcu360 tops Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Turkey 2020 ranking
5 days ago
Croatia’s Photomath raises $23mn funding
7 days ago
Russian message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement
7 days ago

Most Read

  1. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    8 days ago
  2. Lufthansa to launch a First Class Corona Lounge in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    13 hours ago
  3. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    7 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    4 days ago
  5. Russian message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement
    7 days ago
  1. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    8 days ago
  2. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    27 days ago
  3. Lufthansa to launch a First Class Corona Lounge in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    13 hours ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    19 days ago
  5. Lithuanians worry about fallout from Belarus sanctions
    28 days ago

Reports

Dismiss