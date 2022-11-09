Romania leaves door open for more rate hikes with moderate 50bp move

Romania leaves door open for more rate hikes with moderate 50bp move
National Bank of Romania (BNR) confirmed its dovish stance with a modest rate increase.
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest November 9, 2022

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) hiked the refinancing rate by 50bp to 6.75% at its board meeting on November 8.

This was in line with analysts’ expectations revealed by a Bloomberg survey. The moderate step — some analysts were not ruling out a 75bp rate hike — leaves the door open for another increase in early January, depending on developments in terms of inflation and economic growth.

By the moderate step on November 8, the BNR confirmed its dovish stance based on the view that more costly financing would hurt the economy more than tame exogenous-driven inflation.

However, it admitted that the CORE-2 inflation continued to climb at a sustained, faster-than-expected pace in Q3, to 11.9% y/y in September from 9.8% y/y in June.

But this was due “almost entirely to the new rises in processed food prices”, the central bank argued.

The revised quarterly Inflation Report expected for November 14 will shed more light on the BNR’s views as regards the drivers of the headline inflation, while it already announced an upward revision of the inflation trajectory over the forecast period.

Namely, “the annual inflation rate is expected to keep growing mildly towards end-2022 and then embark on a gradual downward path, which is seen declining to one-digit levels in 2024 H1 and steepening afterwards, although remaining slightly above the variation band of the target at the end of the projection horizon.”

While the risks to the inflation outlook tend to be balanced overall, the outlook still depends on government policy. The absorption of EU funds, especially those under the Next Generation EU programme, is important for its impact on overall growth and, separately, major uncertainties and risks are associated with the fiscal policy stance.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

INTERVIEW: Orient group investing into Uzbekistan's growing population and investment-friendly climate

INTERVIEW: Giorgi Paresishvili, chairman of Tashkent Stock Exchange

Russia’s VTB brings down the curtains in London on its “100+year history”

Data

Inflation in Ukraine hit 26.6% y/y in October

Inflation in Ukraine increased by 2.5% in October 2022 compared to September and by 26.6% year on year, Economic Pravda reported on November 10.

Serbian central bank raises policy rate to 4.5%

NBS cites rising inflation as it makes eighth consecutive rate hike.

Hungarian inflation hits 20.1%

Hungary’s government introduces price cap on eggs and potatoes to tame food inflation of 40%.

Romania's trade deficit up by 59% y/y in Q3

The increase was smaller in September, reflecting softening private demand and economic activity.

Ukraine international reserves increase by $1.3bn in October to $25bn

Ukraine's international reserves increased by $1.315bn, or 5.5%, in October bringing the total to $25.2bn, UBN reported on November 9.

Inflation in Ukraine hit 26.6% y/y in October
1 day ago
Serbian central bank raises policy rate to 4.5%
2 days ago
Hungarian inflation hits 20.1%
2 days ago
Romania's trade deficit up by 59% y/y in Q3
2 days ago
Ukraine international reserves increase by $1.3bn in October to $25bn
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Serbia’s Ananas E-commerce aims to become Amazon of the Balkans
    5 days ago
  2. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    6 months ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    23 days ago
  4. Russia’s VTB brings down the curtains in London on its “100+year history”
    3 days ago
  5. TEHRAN BLOG: Iran takes aim at ‘gambler’ and ‘political dwarf’ Aliyev as Azerbaijan tensions simmer
    2 days ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    11 days ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    13 days ago
  3. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    1 month ago
  4. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    23 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss