Romania risks major fiscal slippage in 2025 after government passes new Pension Law

Romania risks major fiscal slippage in 2025 after government passes new Pension Law
Romania will hold presidential and parliamentary elections in 2024. / Arvid Olson via Pixabay
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest November 10, 2023

The government of Romania has endorsed the new Pension Law, promoted by the Social Democrats (PSD), a bill that envisages 40% average pension hike in September 2024 and a significant impact on the public deficit in 2025, amounting to 3% of GDP. 

The impact of the law, if passed by lawmakers, will be moderate in 2024 but will leave the new government formed after the general elections next year with a major problem. 

The new government will thus have to either defer the pension hike — a cumbersome task as the hike is scheduled for September 2024, most likely before the new government is formed — or increase taxation overnight in early 2025, with the VAT rate hike at the top of the list that also includes higher property taxation. The inflationary impact is the least Romania’s economy would suffer.

There is a third possible but highly unlikely scenario though: the scenario of successful fiscal reform pushing up the budget revenues (transfers excluded) by some 3% of GDP to a decent level of 30% of GDP in 2024.

The target is highly feasible in principle, but Romanian governments, irrespective of their political orientations, have performed pretty weakly on such matters, particularly during electoral years. On the other hand, the fiscal administration cannot remain forever at the primitive level it is now, and the tax collection will sooner or later improve.

The Liberal (PNL) Finance Minister Marcel Bolos has been more cautious than his partners in the PSD and, at the last minute before the endorsement of the Pension Law by the government on November 9, expressed serious doubts related to the sustainability of such a bill.

In brief, the Ministry of Finance warned that the bill would prompt major fiscal slippage in 2025 unless Romania improves revenues significantly  — by 1.8% of GDP to offset the effects of the Pension Law alone. Bolos outlined six prerequisites for the government, which would put Romania’s fiscal system in line with those of other European states.

Under the no-reform scenario, the fiscal gap would reach 6.1% of GDP in 2025, the finance ministry warned – twice the 3% target the European Commission expects to let Romania exit the Excessive Deficit Procedure. 

Politically, the reserved opinion expressed by the Liberal minister of finance places the hot potato in the hands of the Social Democrats, who, however, might seek short-term electoral dividends. In fact, it is not totally unlikely that this conflict between the ruling coalition’s members is aimed at maximising the aggregated electoral score of the incumbent ruling coalition, which is expected to survive the general elections next year.

Liberal voters are more inclined towards pro-business policies and lower taxation, while the Social Democrats’ electorate attaches particular importance to the topic of pensions (and social protection in general). 

However, the endorsement of the Pension Law by lawmakers would set in place a risky mechanism that has to be addressed by the new government after the general elections next year. The deadline might seem remote, from a political perspective, but it is rather tight and will leave the new government with a minimal number of options.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Romania’s trade gap shrinks by 26% y/y in Q3, but is still wider than in 2021

Cleaner air is accelerating global warming

Businesses increasingly concerned over geopolitical and economic risks to the global economy, says Oxford Economics

News

EU will miss 1mn artillery shell March supply deadline as Ukraine's ammo crisis deepens

The EU is unlikely to meet the March 2024 deadline to deliver its pledged 1mn artillery shells to Ukraine, which will exacerbate a growing ammunition crisis in its war against Russia.

Erdogan accused of using clash between courts in bid to kill constitution

Analysts warn huge rule of law row could wreck efforts to bring in foreign capital to help end Turkey’s economic crisis.

EC to investigate Bulgaria for exploiting Russian oil sanctions loopholes that earned the Kremlin €1bn

The European Commission will investigate Bulgaria for exploiting loopholes in the oil sanctions regime against Russia that have earned the Kremlin $1bn.

Serbia exporting dual-use goods to Russia despite pledge not to help bypass sanctions

RFE/RL investigation finds hike in exports of dual-use goods since Ukraine invasion despite Belgrade’s pledge not to help Russia bypass sanctions.

Bulgarian refinery secretly helped Russia make €1bn profit despite EU sanctions

Investigation reveals Lukoil Neftochim Burgas refinery in Bulgaria imported over 4.95mn tonnes of Russian crude oil in the first ten months of 2023.

EU will miss 1mn artillery shell March supply deadline as Ukraine's ammo crisis deepens
42 minutes ago
Erdogan accused of using clash between courts in bid to kill constitution
1 day ago
EC to investigate Bulgaria for exploiting Russian oil sanctions loopholes that earned the Kremlin €1bn
2 days ago
Serbia exporting dual-use goods to Russia despite pledge not to help bypass sanctions
2 days ago
Bulgarian refinery secretly helped Russia make €1bn profit despite EU sanctions
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    12 days ago
  2. KYIV BLOG: Beginning of the end of the war in Ukraine?
    6 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No peace talks for Ukraine, but at least peace thoughts
    2 days ago
  4. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    5 months ago
  5. Turkey fails to respond to Iran call for ban on shipping oil to Israel
    10 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    12 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    19 days ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    30 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss