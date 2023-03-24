Romania’s GDP per capita growth outstrips CEE countries

/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews March 24, 2023

Romania’s GDP per capita expressed in purchase parity standards (PPS) reached 77% of the European Union’s average in 2022 – up from 74% in 2021 and 57% in 2012, Eurostat calculated based on preliminary GDP data. 

Over the past ten years (2022 compared to 2012), Romania marked the strongest advance of 20 percentage points (pp) at PPS — taking into account exchange rates that level the overall prices of goods among countries — followed closely by Lithuania (+19%). Latvia and Estonia posted 13pp gains. Bulgaria’s GDP per capita at PPS expressed as a ratio to the EU average also increased by 12%.

Among the new EU member states, Slovakia stands out with the weakest performance over the past decade, falling by 10pp to 67% of the EU average, which is 10pp below Romania, and compared to the 20pp advance marked as of 2012.

The GDP per capita calculated at PPS in Romania is thus on a par with that in Hungary and Portugal while still lagging behind that of Poland (79% of the EU average).

Among the new EU member states, Slovenia replaced the Czech Republic as the leader (with 92% versus 91% respectively) in 2022, as the former gained 2pp while the latter lost 1pp for the second year in a row.

Bulgaria ranks the lowest by GDP per capita at PPS with only 59% of the EU average, still 2pp up compared to 2021. 

 

Data

Russia’s Economic Development Ministry upgrades its economic growth forecast from a fall to slight growth in 2023

Russia’s Economic Development Ministry upgrades its economic growth forecast for 2023 from a fall of 0.8% to some small growth of between 0.1% and 0.2%, Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said March 24.

Crypto king arrested in Montenegro

Fugitive crypto-king Do Kwon, co-founder of Terraform Labs, on March 23, has been charged in the US for causing the loss of more than $40bn.

Turkey’s central bank sticks with 8.5% policy rate

Lira has broken through 19 threshold in pre-election environment. With Erdogan heading for defeat, cautious markets will watch out for his next move.

Belarus holding inflation down by fixing prices

Inflation in Belarus has fallen, but that has less to do with central bank policy and more to do with the fact that the government has fixed prices.

China's rise to being Russia's most important trade partner

Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Putin in Moscow as formal talks take place as part of a three-day visit. With the strength of Sino-Russian ties under strong focus, this infographic shows how crucial China has become to the Russian economy.

